Benjamin Anto of Camden graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Shenandoah University.
Adam Blue Bifulco of Camden graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree with great distinction, in financial information and analysis, economics minor, computer science minor from Clarkson University.
SCHOLARSHIPS and FELLOWSHIPS
Willow McConochie, a graduate of Camden Hills Regional High School, has been named a 2023 Mitchell Scholar from The Mitchell Institute
DEAN’S LIST
Ashley Havener of Camden has been named to the dean’s list at the University of Maine at Augusta
Ben Kern, of Rockport has been named to the dean’s list with High Honors at the University of Maine Farmington.
Levi Steere of Hope has been named to the dean’s list with Honors at the University of Maine Farmington.
Abby Milner, of Lincolnville has been named to the dean’s list with Honors at the University of Maine Farmington.
Elinor Silverio of Lincolnville has named to the Dean's List at Dean College
PRESIDENT’S LIST
Blair Brown of Camden has been named to the president’s list at the University of Maine at Augusta.
Anna Carpenter of Camden has been named to the president’s list at the University of Maine at Augusta.
Allie Feener of Hope has been named to the president’s list at the University of Maine at Augusta.
Samuel Kohlstrom of Camden has been named to the president’s list at the University of Maine at Augusta.
Laurie Tommasino of Camden has been named to the president’s list at the University of Maine at Augusta.
Sarah Kinnaman of Camden has been named to the president’s list at the University of Maine at Augusta.
Mary Nelson of Rockport has been named to the president’s list at the University of Maine at Augusta.
Jacob Shirey of Rockport has been named to the president’s list at the University of Maine at Augusta.
Tanner Hilt of Camden has been named to the president’s list at Dean College.
AWARDS
Bryce Tyler of Camden. has earned a spot on the State University of New York Athletic Conference Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll at SUNY Potsdam. Tyler is a senior member of the SUNY Potsdam Men's Lacrosse team and a Business Administration major.
Asa Burgess of Hope, a student at Mid-Coast School of Technology I Rockland, has received a SkillsUSA Championships medal and Skill Point Certificate at the 2023 SkillsUSA Championships, held in Atlanta