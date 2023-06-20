Education

Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District has announced the winners of the annual conservation poster contest. This program is part of the National Association of Conservation Districts’ contest, which each year sets a national stewardship theme. Louisa Crane, KLSWCD program coordinator, provided resources for this year’s theme, “Watersheds - One Water” to 47 classrooms in grades K-6 throughout Knox and Lincoln counties. The posters were judged by Irene Flynn, Sue Mello and BJ Dobson, who evaluated posters on content, visual effectiveness, originality, and universal appeal, to select the winners.

The following three grade-category winners will be entered into the state competition for their strong conservation message, visual effectiveness, and originality. Each of these students received a $25 gift certificate to Sherman’s Bookstore.