Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District has announced the winners of the annual conservation poster contest. This program is part of the National Association of Conservation Districts’ contest, which each year sets a national stewardship theme. Louisa Crane, KLSWCD program coordinator, provided resources for this year’s theme, “Watersheds - One Water” to 47 classrooms in grades K-6 throughout Knox and Lincoln counties. The posters were judged by Irene Flynn, Sue Mello and BJ Dobson, who evaluated posters on content, visual effectiveness, originality, and universal appeal, to select the winners.
The following three grade-category winners will be entered into the state competition for their strong conservation message, visual effectiveness, and originality. Each of these students received a $25 gift certificate to Sherman’s Bookstore.
K-1 Category Overall Winner: Luna Rose Ryan, Chewonki Elementary and Middle School
2-3 Category Overall Winner: Rory Levesque, Chewonki Elementary and Middle School
4-6 Category Overall Winner: Sydney Boggs, Warren Community School
The judges also selected three category honorable mentions, an elevated recognition for class winners that truly stood out but did not get selected as overall category winners:
K-1 Category Honorable Mention: Bristol Wilcox, Union Elementary School
2-3 Category Honorable Mention: Oakley Ausplund, Ash Point Community School
4-6 Category Honorable Mention: Liza Esancy, Union Elementary School
Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District congratulates all the winners and commends all the students for their efforts. For the complete list of winners and pictures of category winners, visit knox-lincoln.org/2023-poster-contest-results.
For more information about this and other District youth programs, contact Louisa Crane at louisa@knox-lincoln.org or 596-2040.