Camden Herald Education Briefs Apr 21, 2023

Students from Midcoast towns earned degrees/honors from the colleges and universities they attend.

DEAN'S LIST
Dean College, FRANKLIN, Mass. — Elinor Silverio of Lincolnville
Endicott College, BEVERLEY, Mass. — Trajan Gilson of Lincolnville
Emerson College, BOSTON, Mass. — Ella Fishman of Lincolnville
Emmanuel College, BOSTON, Mass. — William Nickerson of Lincolnville
Hamilton College, CLINTON, N.Y. — Quinn Brown, of Rockport
Simmons University, BOSTON, Mass. — Allie Morse and Trinity Payne, of Lincolnville; Lexie Cutliffe, of Rockport
Springfield College, SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Lilianna Clement of Lincolnville
St. Lawrence University, CANTON, N.Y. — Kasey Wood of Lincolnville
University of Maine Farmington —Milo Gaudette of Camden; Levi Steere and Heidi Vannini, of Hope; Abby Milner of Lincolnville; Carol Upham of Rockport
University of Maine at Augusta — Laurie Tommasino, of Camden
University of Southern Maine — Eliza Roy of Camden; Olivia Powers of Hope; Emma Carpenter and Rachel DelFrate, of Rockport; Hanna Hallundbaek of Lincolnville
University of Vermont, BURLINGTON, VT —Matthew Nickerson of Lincolnville.
Worcester Polytechnic Institute, WORCESTER, Mass. — Sage Curtis of Camden

HONORS
Dean College, FRANKLIN, Mass. — Elinor Silverio of Lincolnville
Husson University — Hailey Calder of Lincolnville

PRESIDENT'S LIST
Dean College, FRANKLIN, Mass. — Tanner Hilt of Camden
University of Maine at Augusta — Anna Carpenter and Ashley Havener, of Camden; Dana Clark of Rockport; Allie Feener of Hope; Courtney Green of Lincolnville.