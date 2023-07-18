Education

Bill Taylor Essay Contest winners

Bill Taylor Essay Contest winners, from left, Chris Pyle, Hailey Gagnon, Gabriel Soctomah, Meriel Wiley.

The Bill Taylor Essay Contest was established in memory of Bill Taylor, a longtime Camden Conference volunteer and self-professed “troublemaker” who was committed to education programs and encouraging students to think big and without limits. The theme of the 2023 Camden Conference, Global Trade and Politics – Managing Turbulence. All the award winners were Camden Conference in the Classroom students.

Brewer High School student, Hailey Gagnon's First Place essay, "The Declining Morale of the American Workforce and the Subsequent Isolationist Behavior in World Economics," was cited by the judges for exploring "an important factor in national economics – that of worker unrest," caused in part by the shock of China entering the global marketplace.

