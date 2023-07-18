The Bill Taylor Essay Contest was established in memory of Bill Taylor, a longtime Camden Conference volunteer and self-professed “troublemaker” who was committed to education programs and encouraging students to think big and without limits. The theme of the 2023 Camden Conference, Global Trade and Politics – Managing Turbulence. All the award winners were Camden Conference in the Classroom students.
Brewer High School student, Hailey Gagnon's First Place essay, "The Declining Morale of the American Workforce and the Subsequent Isolationist Behavior in World Economics," was cited by the judges for exploring "an important factor in national economics – that of worker unrest," caused in part by the shock of China entering the global marketplace.
Chris Pyle, of Gould Academy, was awarded Second Place for his essay, "Assessing Internet Inequality in the U.S.” The panel of judges agreed that Pyle's essay "explored important ideas about the inequality of internet access and the urgent need to address infrastructure disparities and affordability."
Gabriel Christian Soctomah and Meriel Willey, of Piscataquis Community High School, were awarded a third-place tie.
Soctomah's essay, "Addressing Poverty on Native American Reservations," was "strong, informative and well referenced," and his ideas were "powerfully and passionately expressed," said the judges.
Meriel Willey's essay, "Women in Economics," noted that in the U.S. a woman earns 82 cents to a man's dollar. The judges found Willey's essay "strong, informative and well referenced."
