ROCKLAND -- One of the longest continually-owned family businesses in the community will remain "in the family."
Eastern Tire & Auto Service Inc. is now 100% employee-owned through its newly created Employee Stock Ownership Plan. The transition became official on March 1.
An ESOP is an employee stock ownership plan, where employees own the business through owning shares in the company.
"In the past year, I came to the realization I'm not going to live forever and not going to work forever," Eastern Tire President Alvin Chase Jr. said Friday April 28. "I didn't have an exit strategy."
Chase, 60, joined the management team of Eastern Tire in 1989.
He said there had been interest from outside chains to purchase locally independent repair places including Eastern Tire. He said none of those, however, would meet the needs of the employees or the community. Those chains would not have paid the employees the same pay or benefits and would not have been as involved in supporting community organizations as Eastern Tire has, he said.
Eastern Tire was founded 77 years ago and was part of Maritime Energy founded by Roland Ware. For the first six months, the business was on North Main Street near the intersection of Main Street. Six months later in 1947, Chase's grandfather Maynard Linscott moved the business to its current location at 70 Park St. where there was a wooden building with a single garage.
The cinder block garage was built in 1965 and the office and additional garage bays were built in 1986. When Chase joined the company in 1989 he worked alongside his father Alvin Chase Sr. Chase's son Ian is the fourth generation.
"I didn't want to be the one to sell the business out of the family," Chase said.
There are 16 employees including Alvin Chase, his younger brother Aaron, and Chase's son Ian. He said the employees are considered family. One employee has been with the company for 31 years.
The employees are excited about the transition, he said. He said the benefits are similar to a retirement account in which they can become vested and get the benefits once they reach 59 1/2 years old. He said the value will dwarf what they would earn in a traditional 401K retirement program.
The ESOP also provides job security and will make it easier to retain and attract workers, he noted.
"I count my blessings to have had this opportunity and to be here all this time," Chase said.
Car repair shops are relatively recession-proof since people tend to keep their vehicles and not buy new cars and trucks during down times.
"There is less mechanical work and more electrical and computer work," he said.
He recalls as a youth, Eastern Tire repaired all the vans used by the Holmes fish packing company that drove workers to the plants and back home. He said the company has changed along with Rockland.
The business is changing, he acknowledged, and is expensive for small, independent businesses to stay current with the technology. Computers became part of cars in the late 1980s and that had accelerated over time.
"We will have to go into the EV business to stay current and relevant," he said.
Chase said he plans to stick around for another six to eight years. His strength was in the managing of the company not the repair part. After that, he speculated he may stay on as a greeter in the shop since his favorite part of the job is meeting people.
"I've never turned a wrench. I know more about keyboards and cash drawers," Chase said.
According to the National Center for Employee Ownership, there were nearly 6,500 employee stock ownership plan companies in 2020 that cover nearly 14 million people in the United States.
Steel-Pro in Rockland has been an employee-owned business known as an ESOP since private owner Chris Beebe sold the company to the employees in 2014.
Allen Insurance and Financial became 100 percent employee owned in 2017.
Rock City Coffee and Rock City Coffee Roasters became employee owned in 2018 through a cooperative ownership model.
Chase said that locally-owned longtime family businesses such as Eastern Tire, E.L. Spear, and Maritime Energy are dwindling and he sheds a tear when another one is gone.
When Patti Moran Wotton retired from Moran Insurance earlier this year, the oldest continually-owned family business in Rockland became E. L. Spear which was founded in 1900. Maritime Oil was founded in 1939.