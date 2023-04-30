News

Alvin Chase discusses the history and future of Eastern Tire & Auto Service.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND -- One of the longest continually-owned family businesses in the community will remain "in the family."

Eastern Tire & Auto Service Inc. is now 100% employee-owned through its newly created Employee Stock Ownership Plan. The transition became official on March 1.

