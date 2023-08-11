ROCKPORT — Eastern Tire & Auto Service Inc. will be expanding with the purchase of Herrick's Garage in Rockport.
The sale was finalized Friday, Aug. 11, Eastern Tire President Alvin Chase Jr. said.
Chase said the sale consists of the property and equipment because of the need for additional service bays. The Rockport building has seven bays. He said if there had been space in Rockland he would have added seven bays there.
The current employees will stay on, he said. Additional employees will be at Eastern Tire Rockport when it opens Aug. 21 at 70 Rockville St.
The garage in Rockport will be closed for a week to allow for some maintenance to the building.
"We want to put our stamp on it," Chase said.
"We will be doing exactly what we do in Rockland. We believe we have a good model and will replicate it in Rockport," he said.
Eastern Tire will not be in the used car dealership business as Herrick's Garage was, Chase said.
Herrick's Garage with Dave Herrick had been in business since 1988 with the garage at its current location for about 15 years.
Eastern Tire & Auto Service Inc. became 100% employee-owned through its Employee Stock Ownership Plan on March 1.
Eastern Tire was founded 77 years ago and was part of Maritime Energy founded by Roland Ware. For the first six months, the business was on North Main Street in Rockland near the intersection of Main Street. Six months later in 1947, Chase’s grandfather Maynard Linscott moved the business to its current location at 70 Park St. where there was a wooden building with a single garage.
The cinder block garage in Rockland was built in 1965 and the office and additional garage bays were built in 1986. When Chase joined the company in 1989 he worked alongside his father Alvin Chase Sr. Chase’s son Ian is the fourth generation.