News

Eastern Tire Rockport

Eastern Tire & Auto Service Inc. has purchased Herrick's Garage in Rockport and will open as Eastern Tire Service Rockport on Aug. 21.

ROCKPORT — Eastern Tire & Auto Service Inc. will be expanding with the purchase of Herrick's Garage in Rockport.

The sale was finalized Friday, Aug. 11, Eastern Tire President Alvin Chase Jr. said.

Alvin Chase Eastern Tire

Alvin Chase at the Rockland office of Eastern Tire & Auto Service Inc. in May. 

Recommended for you