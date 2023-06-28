featured Driver injured in motorcycle crash By Stephen Betts Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Jun 28, 2023 Jun 28, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Rescue crews responded to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Old County Road and Limerock Street in Rockland on Wednesday June 28. Photo by Stephen Betts Limerock Street was blocked for about a half hour as crews responded to the crash. Photo by Stephen Betts Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKLAND -- The driver of a motorcycle was injured Wednesday afternoon when his vehicle struck a guardrail.The crash occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. June 28 at the intersection of Old County Road and Limerock Street.The motorcycle was heading south on Old County.Rockland emergency medical services and police responded to the crash.The extent of the driver's injuries were not immediately available. The man was taken to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport shortly after 6 p.m.The roads were wet at the time. Limerock Street was closed as emergency crews were at the scene.More information will be published when it becomes available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Follow Stephen Betts Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Biz Briefs Maine Lobster Festival On a Mission to Add 200 Volunteers in 10 Days! Mount Desert Island Office Welcomes Kristi Jacoby Erick Anderson Appointed to the Maine Tourism Association Board of Directors Sam Grinnell Completes Liberty Mutual Producer Development Program Learn How to Calm Strong Emotions with Resonant Language – returning in March More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers Maine Made is all we carry! We have things you won’t find just anywhere!! Strand Summer Story Drive! 100 years of stories are being collected. We want to hear yours. Wes Anderson’s ASTEROID CITY June 30 – July 15 at the Strand Theatre downtown Rockland! New Fairy Line added for International Fairy Day. More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists