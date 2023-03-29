News

knox county sheriff office

UNION -- A Rockport woman was charged Tuesday night after crashing a vehicle.

Bryana McWilliams, 28, was charged with criminal speeding, operating an uninspected motor vehicle, and not wearing a seatbelt, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

Recommended for you