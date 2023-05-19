News

AUGUSTA – The Maine Senate voted May 18 to advance legislation sponsored by Rep. Vicki Doudera, D-Camden, which would provide Maine residents with the option of natural organic reduction for human remains.

Natural organic reduction, also referred to as terramation, is the contained, accelerated conversion of human remains to soil. LD 536 would allow for natural organic reduction as a legal option for the disposal of human remains in Maine. It also details the process for seeking to establish a natural organic reduction facility with the Department of Health and Human Services.