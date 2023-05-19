AUGUSTA – The Maine Senate voted May 18 to advance legislation sponsored by Rep. Vicki Doudera, D-Camden, which would provide Maine residents with the option of natural organic reduction for human remains.
Natural organic reduction, also referred to as terramation, is the contained, accelerated conversion of human remains to soil. LD 536 would allow for natural organic reduction as a legal option for the disposal of human remains in Maine. It also details the process for seeking to establish a natural organic reduction facility with the Department of Health and Human Services.
“Natural organic reduction can appeal to anyone with a deep connection to the land and a desire for more environmentally sustainable funeral options for themselves and their family,” said Doudera. “It’s a safe and tested death care method that uses one-eighth of the energy of cremation and saves over a metric ton of carbon dioxide per person. Mainers around the state have asked for this end-of-life choice, and they should have the freedom to return to the earth in a way that resonates with their lives and values. This bill will provide them with an additional option to do that.”
Washington became the first state to legalize natural organic reduction in 2019. California, Colorado, New York, Oregon and Vermont have followed suit. States including Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia have also considered legalizing natural organic reduction.
The bill was initially approved by the House on Tuesday and faces further votes in the House and Senate.
Doudera is serving her third term in the Maine House and is a member of the Environment and Natural Resources Committee and the Marine Resources Committee. She represents the towns of Camden and Rockport and is the Maine State Lead for the National Caucus of Environmental Legislators. She also chairs the Legislature’s Gun Safety Caucus.