ROCKLAND -- A donor has offered to pay the $8,500 needed for a New York lawyer to develop an ordinance that he said would better protect Rockland from cell tower developers.
Rockland Mayor Louise MacLellan-Ruf said at the conclusion of the City Council's Monday evening, April 3 meeting that someone has come forward to pay the $8,500. She did not identify who the donor was but said she would bring something before the Council at its April 10 meeting for a formal vote.
MacLellan-Ruf did not respond to an email sent Monday night asking for the identity of the donor.
Two neighbors who live nearby to where the cell tower eventually was erected — Ananur Forma and Jack Copp — paid for Campanelli to attend a January 2021 online City Council meeting on behalf of the Planning Board. Planning Board Chair Erik Laustsen said at that meeting the members of the Board hoped other interested parties would help defray the costs of the lawyer for subsequent work on the case.
Campanelli has said Rockland has far more control on how many and where cell towers can be located than it has been led to believe. He said the cost to write an effective ordinance would be $8.500.
What the city needs to do, he said at the February meeting, was to enact ordinances that include procedural guidance for the Planning Board. That would include requiring the wireless companies and developers to show proof that their the towers are needed to fill in gaps in services.
“If there are no procedural guidance to local boards, you are throwing them under the bus,” Campanelli said at that meeting
Mayor Louise MacLellan-Ruf said at the conclusion of the Feb. 27 meeting that the lawyer provided “a lot of food for thought.”
The council gave final approval at the Feb. 13 meeting of an ordinance to regulate small wireless facilities (towers and equipment). The vote was 4-1 with Kalloch opposed.
Several residents objected, however, saying the ordinance did not go far enough. They urged the City Council to listen to a presentation from Campanelli which the Council agreed, leading to the Feb. 27 meeting via Zoom.
Campanelli said the ordinance approved by the city had fatal flaws in it, leaving out procedures for the Planning Board.
“The Board is completely ill-equipped,” he said with the current ordinance.
The lawyer said that wireless carriers file false information on the need for towers and the amount of radiation that the towers expose the public. He specified what the municipalities can request to accurately determine whether the information provided by the carriers and developers is accurate.
He said the gaps in the current city ordinance would allow cell towers everywhere.
Campanelli cautioned the city, however, in imposing a moratorium on cell towers until a new ordinance can be developed. Federal law provides a “shot clock” on how long municipalities can take in deciding on whether to approve the placement of a wireless facility.
Rockland’s attorney Mary Costigan said state law also requires the city to show that a moratorium is needed to prevent serious public harm.
Campanelli said the issue of rejecting cell towers due to health risks is still undecided and he expects to eventually seek a review by the U.S. Supreme Court of the matter. He must wait for conflicting rulings from courts in different districts before asking the high court to rule.
The issue of wireless facilities had come to the forefront as wireless carriers move to add towers as they expand 5G coverage.