Attorney Andrew Campanelli spoke to the Rockland City Council and citizens at a Feb. 27 meeting.

 By Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND -- A donor has offered to pay the $8,500 needed for a New York lawyer to develop an ordinance that he said would better protect Rockland from cell tower developers.

Rockland Mayor Louise MacLellan-Ruf said at the conclusion of the City Council's Monday evening, April 3 meeting that someone has come forward to pay the $8,500. She did not identify who the donor was but said she would bring something before the Council at its April 10 meeting for a formal vote.

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

