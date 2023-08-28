News

District Attorney Natasha Irving

District Attorney Natasha Irving, left, at her swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 1, 2019.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — District Attorney Natasha Irving said her office's policies toward prosecuting people accused of crime are making communities safer.

Irving took office in January 2019 after being elected in November 2018 as the first Democrat and first woman to serve as district attorney for Prosecutorial District 6 which encompasses Knox, Lincoln, Waldo and Sagadahoc counties. She was re-elected without opposition in 2022 for a second four-year term.

Knox County courtroom

