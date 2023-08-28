ROCKLAND — District Attorney Natasha Irving said her office's policies toward prosecuting people accused of crime are making communities safer.
Irving took office in January 2019 after being elected in November 2018 as the first Democrat and first woman to serve as district attorney for Prosecutorial District 6 which encompasses Knox, Lincoln, Waldo and Sagadahoc counties. She was re-elected without opposition in 2022 for a second four-year term.
Irving was born and raised in Waldoboro. After college in New Orleans and then law school at the University of Maine School of Law, she worked as a labor organizer, a political organizer and then operated her own law practice for four years being before elected as the top prosecutor for the region.
She ran her campaign on a promise to focus on restorative justice by addressing the root causes of the crimes, ask offenders to really tackle the problems that bring them back to court time and time again and also make victims whole, she said.
Irving said she has followed through on that commitment.
The district attorney responded to criticism from people who question the number of dismissals in criminal cases when a list of court cases are published each week. Irving said the dismissals do not tell the full story of what occurs in these cases.
And, she stressed, even previous prosecutors had dismissals. A review by the newspaper of the weekly listed of cases completed in Knox County finds the number of dismissals have increased after 2018 but there were still significant number of dismissals prior to Irving taking office in 2019.
For example, a policy she enacted when she took office was to not prosecute people for operating after suspension if those suspensions were for failing to have paid a fine or a reinstatement fee. Those defendants are in court only because they do not have the money to pay the fines or fees and prosecuting them would not serve anyone but would result in those people getting further in debt or in jail.
Irving also stressed that in cases of petty thefts or disorderly conduct, many times the person charged is suffering from issues of mental health, substance abuse or homelessness. Her office aims to direct the person to treatment and if those conditions are met a dismissal will result.
This practice reduces recidivism, she said.
"To simply seek jail time without treatment would be laying the foundation for more crimes and a more dangerous community just to get a higher conviction rate," Irving said.
The office will generally file the charges on which police agencies arrest suspects, she said, but pointed out that an arrest is made based on probable cause. Getting a conviction in court requires proof beyond a reasonable doubt — a much higher standard, she noted.
Once someone is charged, there are bail conditions that will be imposed which often include being overseen by Maine Pre-Trial Services. Defendants will need to be seen on a regular basis by that agency and random testing can be required to make sure that they are staying off drugs.
One mechanism used by the District Attorney's Office is deferred dispositions. In a deferred disposition, the district attorney's office will offer to drop a more serious charge in exchange to a plea to other lesser offenses on the condition that a person complete treatment or pay restitution over a period of time before the agreement will be finalized in court.
In first-time operating under the influence cases where there are no other aggravating factors, her office will sometimes drop down the charges to driving to endanger knowing that the Maine Department of Motor Vehicle will impose a license suspension.
Another example of her policies, Irving noted, is issuing a dismissal when a young adult commits an assault, not a domestic violence assault, and completes a year of bail conditions with no further problems. A dismissal is warranted, she said, because otherwise that person with no other criminal record would have a conviction that could have repercussions for their future job prospects or education.
"When you see a dismissal, it doesn't mean nothing happens. Police investigated, the district attorney's office reviewed the case and then a decision has to be made on whether it can be proved in court beyond a reasonable doubt," Irving said.
"And if someone has been on bail conditions successfully for a year, that's a win," she said.
The cost to society to jail someone is $45,000 a year, she said. By incarcerating people who are in need of services, this is not justice nor does it save money.
And even in some of those more serious cases such as domestic violence, a conviction can be difficult to obtain. In many instances, the victim will plead with her staff to have the charges lodged against an abuser dismissed or will claim that the offense never occurred and that their original statement to police was false.
"I know that this is BS but that is what I'm left with in a lot of cases," Irving said.
The prosecutor acknowledged that there are some police agencies not happy with her policies but that others are in support of her efforts to divert people from jail by directing them to services.
Rockland Police Chief Tim Carroll, the former Sheriff of Knox County, had been noted for working on diversion.
"It’s a line that I walk with getting people the help they need, but also people need to be held accountable for their actions. My biggest concern is what ends up being the re-victimization of those going through the judicial system. Domestic Violence is very much a concern of mine where this seems to happen a lot," Chief Carroll said.
Irving also pointed out that the resources for the district attorney's office and court are not infinite and that decisions have to be made to prioritize the more serious cases.
The prosecutor also noted that compromises must be made with the finite resources. Prosecutorial District 6 saw 3,301 new criminal cases filed in 2022 in addition to 287 probation revocation cases. Knox County accounted for 983 of those cases in 2022.
Knox County has two assistant district attorneys assigned to its office. There is also a prosecutor specializing in juvenile cases.
A report released earlier this year by the American Bar Association pointed out that 98 percent of criminal cases nationwide are concluded through plea agreements.
"There are many purported benefits of plea bargaining in the current criminal justice system. Nearly all jurisdictions have limited resources and plea bargaining provides a mechanism to efficiently resolve cases. By preserving resources this way, jurisdictions are able to direct greater resources to investigations and cases that proceed to trial. Additionally, plea bargaining provides a mechanism to incentivize defendants to cooperate with the government or to accept responsibility for their criminal conduct. A plea also provides a clear and certain resolution to a case, which offers finality for the defendant, the victim, the courts, and the community. Furthermore, defendants use the plea process to avoid some of the most severe aspects of the criminal system.
In moderation, many of these benefits make sense. But as the Task Force discovered, too often these benefits have become the driving force of criminal adjudication at the cost of more fundamental values. For instance, according to the testimony the Task Force collected, at times, efficiency and finality trump truth-seeking. Furthermore, many benefits of plea bargaining are, when viewed in a different light, a means to mitigate the excessive harshness of the modern American criminal system. In this sense, plea bargaining is not so much providing a benefit as it is a safety valve for quotidian injustice.
Moreover, the Task Force reviewed substantial evidence that defendants — including innocent defendants — are sometimes coerced into taking pleas and surrendering their right to trial. This happens for a number of reasons. "For instance, mandatory sentencing laws often make the risks of taking a case to trial intolerable, and in some cases, prosecutors understand and exploit these fears to induce defendants to plead guilty in cases where they otherwise would prefer to exercise their constitutional right to have the case decided by a jury," the report stated.
Statistics on the number of cases settled locally by plea agreements were not available but there are few criminal trials held each year in Knox County meaning the cases are plea deals or dismissals or a combination of the two.
Before cases are completed in Maine, courts hold dispositional conferences in which a judge will meet with the prosecution and defense and attempt to reach an agreement based on the evidence. This often leads to plea agreements that are compromises between the original charges and what is eventually agreed to by the state.
The COVID-19 pandemic also resulted in a backlog of criminal cases across the country that also spurred negotiations to conclude the cases without going to trial.