DEP.jpg

Particle pollution concentrations are expected to reach "unhealthy for sensitive groups" level on Sunday June 25, according to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

A cold front is dropping down out of Canada bringing smoke from the fires in Quebec with it, the DEP stated in a news release issued Saturday. Smoke will begin to move into the northern region after midnight Saturday night. It is expected to move south and west during the day on Sunday. The likelihood is that areas of Maine away from the coast will have some degree of smoke and it may be heavy at times.

