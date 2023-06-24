Particle pollution concentrations are expected to reach "unhealthy for sensitive groups" level on Sunday June 25, according to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.
A cold front is dropping down out of Canada bringing smoke from the fires in Quebec with it, the DEP stated in a news release issued Saturday. Smoke will begin to move into the northern region after midnight Saturday night. It is expected to move south and west during the day on Sunday. The likelihood is that areas of Maine away from the coast will have some degree of smoke and it may be heavy at times.
The coast has the potential to reach the moderate range on the Air Quality Index. Monday's forecast is predicted to be moderate for particle pollution due to the fact that smoke can take some time to clear out.
At elevated particle pollution levels, children, healthy adults who exert themselves, and individuals suffering from a respiratory disease such as asthma, bronchitis or COPD can experience reduced lung function and irritation. When this happens, individuals may notice a shortness of breath, coughing, throat irritation, and/or experience an uncomfortable sensation in their chest. Additionally, those with a heart disease should also follow these recommendations.
Some actions you can take to protect your health during periods of unhealthy air quality include:
Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.
If you are exposed to heavy smoke or have health-concerns that might be worsened by smokes, consider wearing a N95 or KN95 mask. If you do not have one on hand, any well-fitting mask would likely help reduce some of the particles potentially inhaled into the lungs.
If you are indoors, close windows and circulate indoor air with a fan or air conditioner.