CUSHING -- About 30 people turned out Tuesday night for the town's annual March town meeting, approving a proposed budget with no opposition and only a few questions.

The 2023 municipal budget was approved March 21 at about $865,000, up from about the $800,000 approved in 2022. The budget includes raises for town employees.

