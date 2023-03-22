CUSHING -- About 30 people turned out Tuesday night for the town's annual March town meeting, approving a proposed budget with no opposition and only a few questions.
The 2023 municipal budget was approved March 21 at about $865,000, up from about the $800,000 approved in 2022. The budget includes raises for town employees.
The largest account is winter maintenance which is budgeted at $170,000. The money for the Waldoboro transfer station is budgeted at $90,000. The fire department account is budgeted at $86,500. The revaluation account is budgeted at $60,000.
Residents also unanimously gave the Select Board the authorization to spend the town's American Rescue Plan Act money of $135,183 for purposes it deems advisable. One possible use of the money is renovations to the fire station.
The town is seeking contractors to bid on several projects including the fire station work.
Board Vice Chair Craig Currie told residents that the town is seeking bids from contractors for four projects and to get the word out on those opportunities. In addition to the fire station project, there are bids being sought for work at the town office, snow plowing, and mowing of town properties and cemeteries.
He said there are also two ad-hoc committees being set up, one to recommend possible uses for the former food pantry, and one to propose uses for a $50,000 grant the town may get for resiliency. The uses for that grant could include heat pumps and new windows for town buildings.
Incumbent Selectboard member Craig Currie and incumbent Assessor William Aboud were uncontested in their re-election at the polls on Monday, March 20.
No one turned in nomination papers to fill two five-year seats on the Budget Committee.
Jason Ward received three write-in votes for Budget Committee Seat number 3 at the polls on March 20.
For Budget Committee seat number five, Scott Stackpole, Steve Heddericg, Terry Melanson, Erik Meklin, Matthew Poland, Mike Roberts and George Conover all received one vote. The town will contact the five to see if anyone will accept the position.
Cushing is one of the few communities that still hold their annual town meetings in March. Select Board Chair Dan Staples attended remotely with a large screen television set up in the meeting room.
The town report was dedicated to former Select Board member Alton Grover. Grover served on the Board from 1984 until 2022.
"His wealth of knowledge and selfless dedication to this town will forever be valued and cherished," the dedication states.
The dedication notes in those years on the Board he only missed three meetings.