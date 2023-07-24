News

Knox County Courthouse

The Knox County Courthouse. file photo

 file photo

UNION — The district attorney’s office dismissed criminal charges last week against a 36-year-old Union man who had been accused of sexually assaulting a child.

The dismissal, filed July 20 in the Knox County court, states that the charges against Raymond K. Chang were dismissed in the “interest of justice.” Chang is a pastor and works at a Sweetser crisis unit. He was placed on administrative leave from Sweetser after his arrest in late May.

Recommended for you