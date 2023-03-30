featured Crews respond to report of smoke at Rockland boat manufacturing plant By Stephen Betts Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Mar 30, 2023 Mar 30, 2023 Updated 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Workers wait outside while firefighters go through the North End Composites facility at the Moran Drive entrance. Photo by Stephen Betts Crews responded to report of smoke in the building on Thursday afternoon March 30. Photo by Stephen Betts Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKLAND -- Fire crews responded Thursday afternoon to a report of smoke at the North End Composites manufacturing facility in the Industrial Park.The call came in shortly after 4 p.m. March 30.Fire Chief Christopher Whytock said after firefighters went through the building it appeared there was a fire on the outside of the building.Rockport and Thomaston also responded.Additional information is expected to be provided. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stephen Betts Reporter Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982. Author email Follow Stephen Betts Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Biz Offers Bonnie’s Place is all Maine Made Spring Hop May 6th! Pot O’ Gold 50/50 Raffle For Habitat Boat and RV Storage Available Spring Hop is Coming!! More Biz Offers Local Events Biz Briefs Creamer promoted at First National Bank Breakwater Design & Build, Inc transform this beautiful Ocean Front Home! Public Speaking Professional Development Program, live and in-person May 4, 2023! WCAP Celebrates Week of the Young Child Pot O’ Gold 50/50 Raffle For Habitat More Biz Briefs E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists