featured Crews respond to house fire in South Thomaston By Stephen Betts Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Mar 20, 2023 Mar 20, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News 1 of 3 Fire crews responded to 383 Waterman's Beach Road in South Thomaston on Monday morning, March 20. Photo by Stephen Betts Crews from the region responded to the fire. Photo by Stephen Betts A firefighter climbs to an eave of the South Thomaston house Monday, March 20. Photo by Stephen Betts Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SOUTH THOMASTON — Crews from the region responded Monday morning to a fire at a home on the Waterman's Beach Road.The call came in shortly after 9:30 a.m. March 20 of a chimney fire at 383 Waterman's Beach Road owned by Heath Curtis.Crews from South Thomaston, Rockland, Thomaston, St. George, Owls Head and Warren responded when the call was classified as a structure fire.By 10:30 a.m., the fire had been contained to the chimney and some of the crews were able to return to their communities.Additional information will be published when it becomes available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stephen Betts Reporter Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982. Author email Follow Stephen Betts Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Biz Offers Open at 10 this morning Spring Hop is Coming Back!! Bonnie’s Place open Thursday! We are open this week!! Heavenly Threads Thrift Shop will be CLOSED on Saturday March 4, 2023 due to the impending snowstorm. We will re-open Wednesday March 8th at 11am. 57 Elm street Camden More Biz Offers Local Events Biz Briefs FIRST HOOP CELEBRATES ITS 18TH SEASON WITH $32,500 CONTRIBUTION Have an “oops” litter? FIRST HOOP CELEBRATES ITS 18TH SEASON WITH $32,500 CONTRIBUTION Open House Update From Union Farm Equipment Plus Used Equipment Update: Week Of March 17th, 2023 Damariscotta Office Welcomes Susan Peterson More Biz Briefs E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists