OWLS HEAD -- The court appeal by a former Planning Board member of a project at the Knox County Regional Airport has led to a revote by the Board on taxi lanes.
And the appeal has led the county to drop its plan to get permits for 22 additional hangars.
Former Planning Board members Ken Wexler and Russell Wolfertz filed the appeal in August 2022 after the Planning Board approved March 14, 2022 a two-phase project that would total 23 new hangars.
The pair had argued, among other points, that several of the hangars would fall into a shoreland zone that is included in the town’s resource protection district.
The court did not rule on the merits of those arguments but Justice Daniel Billings did conclude that the pair had standing in the lawsuit.
And on April 14, 2023, Justice Billings ordered the airport project remanded back to the Planning Board, saying that Board did not issue the required findings of facts. Knox County asked the court to reconsider that ruling but on July 3, Justice Billings denied the motion to reconsider.
The Planning Board met in July on a new application by the County to building only the two taxi lanes and not permits for the hangars. The Board issued findings of facts for the taxi lanes at its Aug. 14 meeting.
Airport Manager Jeremy Shaw said the county has decided not to proceed with getting permits for the hangars and will have the individuals who wants to build the hangars go to the town to get the permits.
Wexler remains a party in the appeal. Russell Wolfertz died earlier this year.
Attorney Gordon Smith of Portland represented the pair.
A proposed ordinance that will be decided on at the annual town meeting on Monday, Aug. 28 could impact plans by individuals to build those hangars.
The proposed airport ordinance was placed on the town meeting warrant through a citizen petition organized by opponents to the airport. The proposed article defines the airport as a non-conforming use in its zone and that "a legally nonconforming airport use shall not be extended or expanded in area, function, impact or capacity."
The petitioners gathered 131 signatures and filed their paperwork to the town on April 5.
The issue of the opposition to the airport and the legal battles came up at the Owls Head Select Board's Monday, Aug. 21 meeting.
Wexler said attempts to compromise have failed and said some of the cost to the town for lawyers were self-inflicted.
Select Board member Linda Post, who have lived in the region all her life and in Owls Head for 50 years, said she cannot understand why people move to a town and then complain about things that are already there like the airport.
She said people move to Owls Head from out-of-state, then complain about the airport, the smell of fish at wharves, the noise from boats going out early in the morning and the salty language from fishermen that can he heard over the waters in the morning, and from lobstermen who store their traps on their own properties.
In August 2022, residents voted 74-61 to approve a six-month moratorium on any airport projects. Supporters of the moratorium said the halt in new projects would give the town time to put together ordinances to better protect the town from growth at the airport.
An airport advisory committee held meetings but its work was bypassed by the citizen petitioners who contended the direction of the advisory committee was geared toward protecting the airport not the town.
The opponents to the airport decided to seek the moratorium last year after Knox County rejected a proposed interlocal agreement sought by those residents, who argued it was needed to regulate development.
The county, however, said it has no plans to expand beyond the current footprint of the airport and is selling a parcel to the town for a cemetery. The airport purchased a 1.7-acre parcel in December 2022 from the Owls Head Transportation Museum that consisted of three existing buildings with a total of six hangars.
The Select Board had negotiated a proposed new interlocal agreement with Knox County, but that proposal was rejected 124 to 14 by Owls Head residents at the June 2021 town meeting. Opponents claimed the 2021 proposal would have taken away rights the town had with the prior agreement, which expired in 2021. That agreement had been adopted 20 years earlier.
An ad hoc committee of Owls Head residents came up with a revamped proposal. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a letter to the County in April 2022 saying it could not accept the proposed agreement because several provisions would take away the control of the airport from Knox County, would unjustly discriminate against airport users and violates FAA rules and grant assurances.
Knox County then rejected the proposal.