Knox County honored individuals and groups during the Commissioners meeting on Tuesday afternoon May 9.
The people honored were nominated by their towns for service to their communities. The honors are the Spirit of America awards.
"The heart and soul of making government work is volunteers," Commission Chair Ed Glaser said.
Honored were:
Ben Larner of Appleton who has served on the fire department, library, and town office.
"Ben's commitment to the fire department, the library, the town office, and to all Appleton residents in need of his expertise is exemplary, and shows some are never too busy to help their neighbor and community," the town stated in its nomination.
Charlene Benner of Cushing for her service to the town rescue squad. She has served on the rescue squad since 1977. She is the longest serving member of the ambulance service which did not get its first ambulance until 1979. She has been a leader of the department twice and is currently acting as assistant director
Kathyn DerMarderosian of Owls Head was recognized for service. She serves on the Conservation Commission which worked to create the Plaisted Preserve off North Shore Drive.
"Kathryn is the heart and soul of the Conservation Commission. She is always willing to step forward in doing the research to improve the beauty of Owls Head," the town stated in its nomination.
Bonnie and David Percival of St. George. They have been full-time residents of the town since 1977.
"For over 15 years Bonnie coordinated the volunteers at the Jackson Memorial Library, and still continues now as a volunteer behind the Front Desk. Bonnie also is a familiar face at election time, when she volunteers as an Election Clerk. David has volunteered at the Marshall Point Lighthouse for more than 20 years, and for many of these years coordinated the volunteers there. Since 2017 David has served as an active member of the Budget Committee. Both Bonnie and David are volunteers on the Town's Shelter Committee," the town stated.
Barbara Fang of Union who has served on the town's scholarship committee, and election clerk.
"Barbara has been active volunteering at the Vose Library since 1992, including serving on the Board of Trustees, and leading a book group. She has also been actively involved in her church," Union stated in its nomination.
The Sea Rise Committee of Vinalhaven was honored for its work on the issue.
"Vinalhaven Sea Rise Committee explored impacts of sea level rise on the island. The committee was very conscientious in its approach, worked hard at the task, and came back to the Selectmen with specific recommendations," the island community stated.
In Warren, all town employees were honored. The Select Board nominated the employees for their service during the pandemic. Town Manager Sherry Howard accepted the certificate from the county on behalf of the employees.
"The Town of Warren Employees had to think outside of the box during the pandemic. They rose to the event and took charge in an unprecedented time. They accommodated residents with a smile, compassion and understanding. The Employees worked as a team and helped each other endure and overcome obstacles in everyday tasks. The caring they showed during the pandemic is still very much present in the atmosphere of today," the town stated.
Angela Stevens and Travis Perez of Washington were honored.
"They run a business that has them doing many different jobs from carpentry, plowing, house/animal sitting to custodial. Other than the business, they also help their neighbors when they get in trouble. For instance, helping someone's son get his car out of a ditch when his GPS took him off road; herding escaped animals back to their pen, and helping with the “little things” for a sick neighbor. Both have been on the Recreation Committee, and Travis still is. They have a great sense of humor and are fun to speak with," the town stated.