Knox County Spirit of America awards

Knox County honored Spirit of America Award winners. Pictured are, from left, Ben Larner, Charlene Benner, County Administrator Andrew Hart, Commissioner Chair Ed Glaser, Kathryn DerMarderosian, Commissioner Richard Parent Jr., Sherry Howard, Travis Perez, Angela Stevens, Barbara Fang, Vinalhaven Sea Rise Committee members Molly Miller and Margaret Qualey, and Commissioner Sharyn Pohlman.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

Knox County honored individuals and groups during the Commissioners meeting on Tuesday afternoon May 9.

The people honored were nominated by their towns for service to their communities. The honors are the Spirit of America awards.

