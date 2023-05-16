Rockland Community Development Director Julie Hashem, right, presented her proposed 2023-2024 budget to the Rockland City Council on Monday, May 15. Harbor Master Molly Eddy, left, also presented her budget May 15.
Rockland Police Chief Tim Carroll, right, and Deputy Chief Alex Gaylor presented the proposed 2023-2024 department budget to the Rockland City Council on Monday, May 15.
ROCKLAND — The City Council held off Monday evening approval of creating a new staff position in municipal government that would oversee communications.
Councilors said they wanted more information on what the job would involve before deciding whether to approve the position and the $64,000 to pay for the position.
"I don't think I see the communications position clearly enough to vote yes," Councilor Nicole Kalloch said in asking for additional information.
The position is proposed to be added to the community development department. The remainder of the department's budget was given the go-ahead during the Council's Monday, May 15 budget review.
The department's budget is proposed at $292,912, a 42 percent increase.
City Manager Tom Luttrell said the job description is still being developed but that the person would develop a new city website and manage the site.
"The communications person would work with department heads to showcase information that needs to be shared with the public," Luttrell said.
The person would also issue news releases, manage social media accounts and promote and market Rockland.
Councilor Kalloch questioned what other Maine communications had such a position. The city manager said large communities such as Portland, South Portland, and Biddeford have such positions.
At the May 15 budget review, the Council also gave its preliminary backing to the police department's proposed 2023-2024 budget of $2,785,742, a 10 percent increase.
Police Chief Tim Carroll told Councilors that the department is still down four officers and increased pay is needed to stay competitive with other departments.
The chief voiced concern over a sharp increase in violent crimes from 2021 to 2022. He said some of it could be the result of people coming out of the pandemic lockdown. He said assaults increased 91 percent, sex crimes up 50 percent, protection from abuse violations increased 86 percent, and fatal overdoses rose 200 percent.
The department responded to a total of 7,375 calls in the past year.
The chief is recommending sharing a community liaison officer along with Camden and Rockport police departments. The position would work to direct people to services in an attempt to divert them from incarceration. Chief Carroll was successful in getting a position at the county level when he was sheriff.
The chief also cited the need for money for repairs to the section of the building that houses the police department. The city is one of three condominium owners of the building at 1 Park Drive. The building is experiencing water damage, the chief said.
The City Council also reviewed the harbor and waterfront budget, and the assessment department at the May 15 meeting.
The Council next meets Wednesday, May 17 to review the public services department budget as well as finance, code enforcement, recreation, clerk, and technology.
The proposed overall 2023-2024 municipal budget of $17.3 million increases spending by $914,578 from the approved 2022-2023 budget of $16.5 million. But additional non-property tax revenues are expected to offset the increase and result in no additional property taxes being raised to support the municipal budget.
Preliminary approval of the overall budget is tentatively set for Monday, May 22 with a formal public hearing and final vote scheduled for Monday, June 26.