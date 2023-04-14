News

The Maine Lobster Festival in 2022.

 By Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — The Rockland City Council gave final approval April 10 to allow summer festivals to direct seasonal vendors to take certain items off their menu during the events.

The Council voted to delete a clause in a proposed ordinance that would have prevented special events organizers such as the Maine Lobster Festival from directing seasonal vendors to remove items from their menu that might overlap with what vendors at the special events offer.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

