ROCKLAND — The Rockland City Council gave final approval April 10 to allow summer festivals to direct seasonal vendors to take certain items off their menu during the events.
The Council voted to delete a clause in a proposed ordinance that would have prevented special events organizers such as the Maine Lobster Festival from directing seasonal vendors to remove items from their menu that might overlap with what vendors at the special events offer.
There are three vendors — Amato’s, Mac Attack, and Tuck & Roll — that will be back at Buoy Park from April 1 through Nov. 30. They paid Rockland $3,000 this year to operate for the season.
The festivals have had the right to charge seasonal vendors — who already have contracts with the city — a per-square-footage cost for them to operate during the days the Festival is using the property. That is allowed in the city ordinance and in the contracts the city signs with the seasonal vendors. The proposed new ordinance, however, would remove the authority of the organizers of events to charge seasonal vendors during the events.
Mayor Louise MacLellan-Ruf was the sponsor of the ordinance change that takes away the organizers of the events the right to charge the season vendors and gives the seasonal vendors the right to continue operating at Buoy Park during the events.
Maine Lobster Festival President Celia Knight said March 17 the Festival is happy to have all the seasonal vendors there during the Festival and that they can serve what they want during the rest of the season.
”We need to make sure that we don’t have duplicate items being sold by vendors. We are a food festival we certainly need variety,” Knight said.
Last year, the City Council waived fees for the Lobster Festival to use Harbor, Buoy, and Mildred Merrill parks. That was done because the Festival had waived the admission fee in 2022. The Festival still had to pay for police coverage.
The city had routinely waived fees for the Festival until 2014 when a majority of councilors said taxpayers should not be subsidizing the event with tax dollars used to provide services. From 2014 on, the city charged the Festival with the fees reaching $16,000 for use of the property in addition to costs for police.
Knight said the Festival is also not charging admission for the 2023 event.
The Festival this year will run from Aug. 2 through Aug. 6.