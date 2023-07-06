Crime, Courts, Fire

Stolen car

The black 2014 Porsche Cayenne sports utility vehicle.

 Photo courtesy Rockland Police Department

ROCKLAND — A black 2014 Porsche Cayenne sports utility vehicle, reported to have been stolen from the Maine State Ferry Terminal between June 23 and July 5, was located Friday July 7 in Thomaston.

The theft was reported shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 5.

Recommended for you