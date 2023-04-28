ROCKLAND — A Damariscotta man was arrested early Wednesday morning, accused of entering a Warren couple's bedroom during the middle of night claiming he was being chased by someone with a gun.
That incident later resulted in the arrests of two other men for an earlier robbery, the Knox County Sheriff's Office reported.
Harold E. Morton, 41, was arrested April 26 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass, a felony count of possession of heroin and a felony count of trafficking in prison contraband.
An affidavit filed April 26 in the Knox County court by the Knox County Sheriff's Office reported that officers received a call shortly after 3 a.m. from a couple on the Gardner Road in Warren who were woken up by their dog barking and saw a man in their bedroom.
The man asked the couple to call 911, saying he was being chased by a man with a gun who was threatening to shoot him.
Police also learned that the same man had been inside a nearby garage.
Police reviewed security videos of the suspect.
A vehicle being driven by the suspect was stopped at the Route 90/Gardner Road intersection by Rockland Deputy Police Chief Alex Gaylor. Knox deputies and a Camden police officer arrived.
Drugs were found on Morton, according to the affidavit. When he was taken to the Knox County Jail in Rockland, additional drugs were found hidden in a sock he was wearing, leading the prison contraband charge.
Officers went to another residence on Route 90 in which Morton had claimed to have been and where the other man was threatening him. Police located no one and was told by the two women at the residence that the man Morton had named was on his way back to Warren from Massachusetts. The affidavit also stated there were large amounts of drugs in the house.
Judge Sarah Gilbert set bail Wednesday afternoon for Morton at $1,500 cash. Deputy District Attorney Christopher Fernald had requested bail be set at $5,000, citing Morton's lengthy criminal record and seven instances of Morton not appearing for court hearings.
During the initial investigation, information on the whereabouts of two wanted individuals was gained. Knox County Sheriff’s Office detectives had arrest warrants in connection with an armed robbery incident that occurred on March 27 on Forest Road in Warren. Due to the violent nature of the alleged crimes, additional law enforcement officers from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Canine Unit were called in to assist with executing the arrest warrants at a residence on the Camden Road in Warren.
Hector E. Diaz-Mejia, 23, of the Dominican Republic, was arrested on a warrant for robbery, criminal threatening, assault and theft. Diaz-Mejia is currently being held at the Knox County Jail with bail set at $25,000 cash.
Dashleen Lugo, 29, of Dorchester, Mass., was arrested on a warrant for robbery, criminal threatening, assault, and theft. Lugo is currently being held at the Knox County Jail with bail set at $25,000 cash.
During the execution of the arrest warrants, additional criminal activity was observed, the Sheriff's Office reported. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and United States Border Patrol are conducting additional investigations.
"This investigation has been complex and fluid and has led us in several different directions. To me, this is an example of the great communication and collaboration that exists between law enforcement agencies and has led to the non-violent detention and apprehension of some dangerous individuals," Sheriff Patrick Polky said. "It also highlights the importance of mutual aid and arrest agreements between law enforcement agencies; the ability to increase the size of a response, with a single request, significantly increases our chances of resolving incidents without violence."