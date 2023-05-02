CAMDEN — A writer who has frequently visited Camden to organize events filed a lawsuit against PAWS Adoption Center in Camden and two of its employees, saying shelter staff refused to release her purebred bloodhound to her even after she proved ownership.
Eva Morris filed the lawsuit in Superior Court in April through Camden attorney Christopher MacLean and it lists PAWS and employees Meghan Austin and Shelly Butler as defendants.
PAWS has filed an answer to the suit dated April 20 denying the claims against it.
Morris, who lives in Arkansas, is an author and owner of Tiger Publishing. She visits Camden to organize an annual literary event in which writers read their stories to a local audience.
On Feb. 8, 2022, her 3-year-old bloodhound, Fabio, escaped from her friend’s workshop in Lincolnville and was taken in by PAWS. According to the lawsuit, when Morris attempted to retrieve her dog from the shelter, employee Meghan Austin would not allow her to have him. The dog had been a gift to Morris and at the time of the gifting was named "Rambo," but she changed the name to "Fabio."
The lawsuit goes on to say that Austin and fellow PAWS employee Shelley Butler contacted Camden Police and made false statements that Morris was an animal trafficker.
Morris made several attempts to retrieve her dog from PAWS bringing documents including vet records and a copy of his purebred registration and bringing friends to vouch for her ownership.
The lawsuit states that on Feb. 15, 2022, Butler and Austin recorded a meeting with Morris and her friend David without their knowledge or permission.
“During the meeting, Butler and Austin were condescending, rude, confrontational, and bullying toward Eva, who only sought to retrieve her dog,” the lawsuit states.
In June 2022, she filed a small claims action and learned Fabio had been adopted out, bitten someone and been returned to the shelter, according to the lawsuit document. In the suit, Morris claims the dog had never bitten anyone before. Following the situation with PAWS, Fabio bit additional people including a shelter staff person.
The lawsuit describes this as “further evidence of the stress, confusion and maltreatment Fabio was subjected to by PAWS.”
“In August 2022, Eva learned that Fabio had been transferred to a Humane Society shelter in Portland, Maine, where animals not adopted or with problematic behaviors are euthanized, and the plan was to euthanize him that coming weekend,” the lawsuit states.
Morris had to pay $3,000 in fees to get the dog out of this Portland shelter.
“The kill-shelter was upset with PAWS for not advising them of Eva’s ownership, felt misled by PAWS, and contacted PAWS to advise them never to send a dog to them again without disclosing that the dog’s owner was known,” the court documents state.
In the end, the suit states Fabio was a shell of his former self, exhibiting no eye contact, appearing sad and uninterested in or receptive to physical affection. Morris had not had the dog fixed because it was a purebred that could be utilized for breeding, but during his stay at shelters, he had been neutered, decreasing his value.
“In March 2023, Fabio mauled Eva, causing gross facial scaring, and ongoing hand damage,” the lawsuit states.
"Fabio is very different from the dog he once was," Morris said May 1. "I can't bring him around people, in the car or off the property. Have to treat him with kid-gloves, and his anxiety has made him a skinny, smaller dog. But I love him. And I have faith."
The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages, punitive damages, legal costs, damages for pain and suffering and emotional distress.
PAWS, through Waterville attorney J. William Druary Jr. has filed an answer in court denying the charges. In addition, the center offers defenses which are not elaborated upon in court documents, but they are named as: Failure to state a claim; comparative negligence; failure to mitigate; pre-existing or subsequent condition; intervening event; and credit for advance payments made to or on behalf of plaintiffs, if any.
It also offers as an affirmative defense: “Plaintiff’s claims are barred or limited by the doctrine of charitable immunity.”
PAWS released a statement May 1 through attorney Robert Rubin saying:
"PAWS is deeply concerned that a lawsuit has been started over an incident in which the PAWS staff was simply following municipal and state law regarding stray dogs. While the agency is certain that the allegations will prove to be false, the time and money that will need to be spent to ensure this outcome will be significant. Meanwhile, PAWS will continue to serve the community with the same continuing excellence as always. We would like to take this opportunity to remind our out-of-state visitors who bring their furry friends with them to make sure to have proof of ownership and up-to-date rabies certificates, as required by Maine law, in case their animals are lost. Unfortunately, the plaintiff in this lawsuit failed to do so. When the plaintiff finally came to PAWS with legal credentials, she left abruptly without the dog when she learned that she would have to pay state-authorized fees to collect the dog. She was sent the required ten-day notice and did not respond. PAWS would like to note that all shelters licensed in Maine are “no-kill” shelters unless an animal is dangerous or terminally ill."