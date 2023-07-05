Crime, Courts, Fire

Knox County Courthouse

The Knox County Courthouse.

 file photo

ROCKLAND — Two local men made their initial court appearances Wednesday, July 5 on separate cases of domestic violence assault.

Judge Sarah Gilbert set bail at $1,000 cash for Christopher S. Cushman, 47, of Cushing, for Class B aggravated assault, felony domestic violence assault and misdemeanor violating a condition of release.

