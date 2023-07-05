ROCKLAND — Two local men made their initial court appearances Wednesday, July 5 on separate cases of domestic violence assault.
Judge Sarah Gilbert set bail at $1,000 cash for Christopher S. Cushman, 47, of Cushing, for Class B aggravated assault, felony domestic violence assault and misdemeanor violating a condition of release.
Cushman was arrested July 4 by the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
Assistant District Attorney Mari Wells had requested bail be set at $1,500 cash because of the seriousness of the charge, a prior domestic violence assault conviction, and a high score on an analysis of his risk of re-offending.
The affidavit filed in Knox County Court by the Knox County Sheriff's Office reported that the victim said Cushman put her in a headlock and assaulted her. There were two witnesses to the assault, according to the affidavit.
Defense attorney for the day Adrianne Fernstrom had asked for bail to be set at $200 cash. She noted Cushman has a steady job as a welder.
Judge Gilbert set bail at $1,500 cash for Christopher L. Brown, 48, of Owls Head for felony domestic violence assault. The assault occurred early Wednesday, July 5, in Owls Head, according to court records.
The charge was a felony because of two prior domestic violence assaults in 2019 in Kennebec County and 2018 in Somerset County.
The prosecutor pointed out that Brown also has an extensive criminal record dating back from 1993 to the present which includes burglary, theft and escape.
Fernstrom had requested $500 cash bail. Wells had sought $1,500 cash bail.