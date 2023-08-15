Crime, Courts, Fire

Thomaston Select Board Aug. 14

Front, from left: Thomaston Select Board member Chris Rector shakes hands with newly confirmed Thomaston Patrol Officer Matt Cremonni, while other board members greet the additional two new officers during the Monday, Aug. 14 board meeting.

 Photo by Christine Simmonds

THOMASTON — Select Board members confirmed the appointment of three new Thomaston Patrol Officers and accepted the resignation of a fourth on Monday, Aug. 14.

The board voted to approve Matt Cremonni, Daniel Perez and John Palmer as patrol officers in the Thomaston Police Department.

