THOMASTON — Select Board members confirmed the appointment of three new Thomaston Patrol Officers and accepted the resignation of a fourth on Monday, Aug. 14.
The board voted to approve Matt Cremonni, Daniel Perez and John Palmer as patrol officers in the Thomaston Police Department.
Police Chief Tim Hoppe introduced the officers to the board.
Cremonni moved to the area from South Carolina to be closer to his family in Tenants Harbor. Perez was formerly a Waldo County deputy and worked in law enforcement in Bangor. Palmer was formerly a Knox County deputy.
Following the vote, the new patrol officers shook hands with members of the Select Board.
Hoppe said the addition of these officers means the Thomaston Police Department is fully staffed again.
The board also accepted the resignation of Patrol Officer Brook Hartshorn.
In her resignation letter to the town, dated July 24, Hartshorn said the department schedule did not fit her needs, though she appreciated the opportunity.
The Select Board accepted resignations and new appointments to town committees as well, and approved other requests.
Carrie Brezzo was appointed to the Library Board of Trustees. Brezzo has been a Thomaston resident for five years and is currently a member of the Friends of the Thomaston Public Library.
Christopher Hirsch was confirmed to the Community and Economic Development Committee. Hirsch has been a part-time resident of Thomaston since 1995, and has lived there full-time since 2011. He is also a member of the Watts Block Trustees and the Conservation Commission.
The board accepted the resignation of Ben Griffin from the Community and Economic Development Committee.
Griffin is moving away from Thomaston, and several board members said they were sad to hear this news.
“We wish him absolutely well,” said Chair Diane Giese. She added that the Griffins will be missed by the town and the neighborhood in which they lived.
Board member Chris Rector said, “There are few people in town who have come and done as much volunteer work in a variety of areas both in town government and elsewhere.”
Peter Lammert said Griffin had done some terrific work for Thomaston, and he has yet to meet anyone else who moved there from away and became such a part of the fabric of the town.
The board renewed the lease of a portion of the Municipal Building to Regional School Unit 13. Assistant Superintendent Steffany Tribou was present for the vote.
The school district initially entered into the lease with Thomaston in April. The $750 per month agreement states it is for “use of the classroom space, an office space, and bathroom space in the location of the back hall of the... Thomaston Town Office and directly next to the police station.”
RSU 13, which serves Owls Head, Cushing, Rockland, South Thomaston and Thomaston, is using this space for the newly redesigned middle school alternative education program, which Tribou said the students named “The Program.”
The district has contracted to install modular classrooms outside both Oceanside Middle School in Thomaston and Oceanside High School in Rockland.
Once the modular classroom is installed outside the middle school, the alternative education program will relocate there.
This modular has been approved by the Thomaston Planning Board, and the Rockland Planning Board approved the modulars for the high school as well.
Tribou thanked the town for leasing that space to the district and said there had been “really positive growth” from the students.
Tribou added the district hopes the new modular building will be installed on the school grounds in December.
Lammert said the town was also installing a new door for the students to use.
Town Manager Kara George said the funding for the installation of the door was coming from the rent paid by the district.
The board approved a Fall Festival for Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29 at the request of Recreation Director Jarod Porter.
Porter said the festival would raise money for Recreation Department projects like a playground or an ice rink. The festival will include activities like a softball tournament and a pig roast.
The board also approved the Thomaston Dog Park Association’s annual yard sale in the Academy parking lot Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The next Thomaston Select Board meeting is Monday, Aug. 28 at 6 p.m.
A recording of this meeting can be found at townhallstreams.com/towns/thomaston_me.