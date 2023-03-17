ROCKLAND — An 18-year-old Rockland man was arrested Wednesday, March 15 and charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.
Benjamin Coulter was arrested on a warrant issued by the court for two counts of Class A gross sexual assault, two counts of Class B aggravated assault, and misdemeanor counts of unlawful sexual touching and domestic violence assault.
According to an affidavit filed by Rockland police in the state court in Knox County, the offenses occurred in October 2022 in Rockland. The girl reported the assaults in late November.
The girl reported to police that on one occasion after she had stopped returning hugs he had given her, Coulter came up behind her and put her in a headlock to the point she became unconscious, according to the affidavit. Coulter laughed at her, according to the police report.
The girl reported that during one of the sexual assaults, Coulter had put his hands around her neck.
Coulter admitted to having sex with the girl, according to the affidavit, but said it was consensual.
Coulter made his initial appearance Friday afternoon, March 17 in the Knox court in Rockland. Judge Andrew Robinson set bail at $25,000 cash. Conditions include no contact with anyone younger than 18 years old.
A case manager from the Knox County Homeless Coalition told the judge that while Coulter is 18, his comprehension was more like a 12-year-old.