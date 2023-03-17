Crime, Courts, Fire

knox courthouse exterior clouds

The Knox County courthouse.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — An 18-year-old Rockland man was arrested Wednesday, March 15 and charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Benjamin Coulter was arrested on a warrant issued by the court for two counts of Class A gross sexual assault, two counts of Class B aggravated assault, and misdemeanor counts of unlawful sexual touching and domestic violence assault.

