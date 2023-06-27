featured Sheriff's Office probes two home break-ins By Stephen Betts Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Jun 27, 2023 Jun 27, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Crime, Courts, Fire Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating burglaries at two different homes throughout the county.The first one was reported shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday June 25 at a home on Old County Road in Washington. Deputy Chad Abbott responded to the report.There are leads and the investigation continues, according to the Sheriff's Office. Some items were taken but there was no damage to the residence.The second reported home break-in was shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Friendship at a residence on the Cushing Road.Deputy Abbott also responded to this burglary and there are leads and the case remains under investigation. There were items taken in the break-in but no damage to the home.No additional information has been released on the burglaries. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Follow Stephen Betts Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Biz Briefs Maine Lobster Festival On a Mission to Add 200 Volunteers in 10 Days! Mount Desert Island Office Welcomes Kristi Jacoby Erick Anderson Appointed to the Maine Tourism Association Board of Directors Sam Grinnell Completes Liberty Mutual Producer Development Program Learn How to Calm Strong Emotions with Resonant Language – returning in March More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers Maine Made is all we carry! We have things you won’t find just anywhere!! Strand Summer Story Drive! 100 years of stories are being collected. We want to hear yours. Wes Anderson’s ASTEROID CITY June 30 – July 15 at the Strand Theatre downtown Rockland! New Fairy Line added for International Fairy Day. More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists