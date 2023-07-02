[Editor's note: The following is a press release from Rockland Police Department.]
ROCKLAND — Rockland Police took multiple complaints Friday June 30 concerning a spree of criminal activity that had occurred during the night Thursday.
[Editor's note: The following is a press release from Rockland Police Department.]
ROCKLAND — Rockland Police took multiple complaints Friday June 30 concerning a spree of criminal activity that had occurred during the night Thursday.
These incidents included graffiti on several vehicles and a building as well as damage to a windshield and a lamp posts. Several bicycles were stolen and a fire involving emergency flares and marine smoke signals damaged the parking lot behind a local business, according to Rockland police.
Officers worked quickly on investigating these incidents and obtained security video from residential and commercial properties near the scenes of the various crimes. Officers identified several juveniles in the security video, and by mid-day had one juvenile suspect in custody.
Speaking to the juvenile, who cooperated with the investigation, officers were able to locate and return several stolen bicycles. They also learned about several unreported crimes, including a burglary to a vacant residence.
One juvenile was charged by the Maine State Fire Marshal’s with arson and transported to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland. Additional charges, including burglary, theft and criminal mischief are expected to follow. The investigation is still active and more juveniles are expected to be charged, police said.
Rockland Police Department thanked the investigators from the Office of Maine State Fire Marshal’s for its assistance and cooperation with this investigation. Police also thanked the local businesses and citizens who assisted Rockland Police Department by providing security camera footage and Straight Ahead Ministries for its assistance offering support to families involved.
"Though obviously angry and saddened by this behavior, we are proud of the speed at which our officers collected evidence and solved these incidents. We stand firm in our continued outreach and building of bonds with our local youth to try and prevent these types of incidents. The speed in which we were able to solve this case and the level of cooperation gained from the juvenile after the fact was absolutely a testament to the impact of our outreach and shows the obvious need to continue this work," Rockland police stated in a statement.
"We think it should be noted the juvenile in this case expressed a feeling of gratitude that they were caught and being sent to Long Creek; saying that they need help for substance use and hoped this may be a chance to get that and the push needed to take themself out of their current social environment and into something more positive. The juvenile's guardian expressed clear disappointment over the juveniles' actions, gratitude for work done by Rockland Police Department and frustration over the lack of options and long waiting lists for youth mental health, behavioral and social services," the department concluded in its statement.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.