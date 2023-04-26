Crime, Courts, Fire

Knox County courtroom
By Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — A Damariscotta man was arrested early Wednesday morning, accused of entering a Warren couple's bedroom during the middle of night claiming he was being chased by someone with a gun.

Harold E. Morton, 41, was arrested April 26 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass, a felony count of possession of heroin and a felony count of trafficking in prison contraband.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

