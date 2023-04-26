ROCKLAND — A Damariscotta man was arrested early Wednesday morning, accused of entering a Warren couple's bedroom during the middle of night claiming he was being chased by someone with a gun.
Harold E. Morton, 41, was arrested April 26 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass, a felony count of possession of heroin and a felony count of trafficking in prison contraband.
An affidavit filed April 26 in the Knox County court by the Knox County Sheriff's Office reported that officers received a call shortly after 3 a.m. from a couple on the Gardner Road in Warren who were woken up by their dog barking and saw a man in their bedroom.
The man asked the couple to call 911, saying he was being chased by a man with a gun who was threatening to shoot him.
Police also learned that the same man had been inside a nearby garage.
Police reviewed security videos of the suspect.
A vehicle being driven by the suspect was stopped at the Route 90/Gardner Road intersection by Rockland Deputy Police Chief Alex Gaylor. Knox deputies and a Camden police officer arrived.
Drugs were found on Morton, according to the affidavit. When he was taken to the Knox County Jail in Rockland, additional drugs were found hidden in a sock he was wearing, leading the prison contraband charge.
Officers went to another residence on Route 90 in which Morton had claimed to have been and where the other man was threatening him. Police located no one and was told by the two women at the residence that the man Morton had named was on his way back to Warren from Massachusetts. The affidavit also stated there were large amounts of drugs in the house.
Judge Sarah Gilbert set bail Wednesday afternoon for Morton at $1,500 cash. Deputy District Attorney Christopher Fernald had requested bail be set at $5,000, citing Morton's lengthy criminal record and seven instances of Morton not appearing for court hearings.