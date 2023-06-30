Crime, Courts, Fire

Knox County Courthouse

The Knox County Courthouse.

 file photo

ROCKLAND — The owner of a Rockport motel said there was no justice in the conclusion of criminal cases against a Cushing couple who were accused of embezzling more than $38,000 from her business.

Debbie Orlaff, owner of the Starlight Lodge at Seven Mountains Motel, voiced her dissatisfaction during a Thursday June 29 plea and sentencing hearing in the Maine Superior Court in Knox County for 50-year-old Shannon E. Pierce of Cushing.

