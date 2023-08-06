Crime, Courts, Fire

ROCKLAND — The Rockland Police Department has hired three officers from the Knox County Sheriff's Office and Thomaston has hired two from the county agency.

Rockland has hired Officer Tim Davis and his canine Marek. Davis will be a patrol officer. The city department has also hired Max King from the Knox Sheriff's Office who is taking the position of detective sergeant. And Sgt. Drew Graham will be a patrol officer for Rockland.

