ROCKLAND — The Rockland Police Department has hired three officers from the Knox County Sheriff's Office and Thomaston has hired two from the county agency.
Rockland has hired Officer Tim Davis and his canine Marek. Davis will be a patrol officer. The city department has also hired Max King from the Knox Sheriff's Office who is taking the position of detective sergeant. And Sgt. Drew Graham will be a patrol officer for Rockland.
Rockland Police Chief Tim Carroll said the higher pay approved by Rockland for police officers coupled with the schedule offered in Rockland were the reasons that the officers switched departments.
Rockland officers work three 12-hour shifts each week and then four days off.
The new Rockland officers will be officially joining the department over the next two weeks.
The chief lobbied for higher pay for the city department to be competitive.
Thomaston hired Sgt. John Palmer and Deputy Matt Cremonni. Cremonni has started work and Palmer starts in a week.
The changes have left the Sheriff's Office with vacancies. The county also has vacancies in the Corrections Department.
Sheriff Patrick Polky said currently 27 of 40 positions at the jail are filled. Some of these include resignations to work in other correctional facilities, Maine State Prison Warren and Two Bridges Regional Jail, the Sheriff said.
The sheriff said that currently 20 of the 23 positions in the patrol division are filled but three to five more are expected to become vacant with officers resigning to take other positions.
"The primary reason I feel this way, there does not seem to be a pool of new applicants to public safety jobs and many agencies seem to be focusing their efforts on recruiting people who are already in the job and have experience," Sheriff Polky said.
"My understanding is that significantly higher wages, broader benefit packages, work schedules that allow for more time off, and a reduction in areas of responsibility are the primary reasons that staff are leaving," he added.
"My understanding is that though our wages and benefits are comparable or equal to numerous other jobs in the region, they are not enticing enough for job seekers to choose us over jobs that are much less rigorous or risky. Another item that comes up often is a lack of affordable housing. Many of our applicants, and some of our recent corrections officers who resigned, have been unable to secure local housing and found it better to seek employment where they currently had housing.
"We are considering several different options to try and resolve this problem. The top priority for me, and what I think will help with many of these concerns, is continuing to work with the county financial decision makers to get the wages and benefits for public safety employees to a point that prevents us from losing anymore personnel and makes us one of the top competitors in recruitment," the sheriff concluded.
And there is also an acute shortage of emergency communications workers.
The dispatch center — which routes police, fire and emergency medical calls for all local departments — is down to five employees. The dispatch center honored Stephanie Gibbs on Saturday by announcing her retirement over the air after serving the public for 25 years.
The Knox County Regional Communications Center has 12 dispatcher positions. The shortage is requiring the remaining staff to work considerable overtime.
Rockland Fire Chief Christopher Whytock said he and other chiefs are concerned about the shortage. The Rockland fire chief is the chair of the Knox County Mutual Aid Association.
Whytock said the amount of work needed to be certified to be a dispatcher, the stress of the job and the low pay are behind the shortage of dispatchers.
He said people working at a McDonald's restaurant can earn as much as a starting dispatcher, and if the county were to increase the pay to $30 an hour, Knox County could fill all of the vacant positions.
Knox County Commission Chair Ed Glaser said pay is certainly one of the issues.
"But also the work schedule, the amount of required training, background checks, housing, etc.," Glaser said about the county's difficulty in filling public safety positions.
"There don't appear to be many good options, but we are working on it. We are working with the surrounding counties to help provide services while we try to rebuild staff numbers," the county board chair said.
Glaser said Knox County Budget Committee will be discussing the issue at its Thursday, Aug. 10 meeting.