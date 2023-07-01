ROCKLAND — The following cases were completed in the Knox County court from June 23 through June 30.
Matthew Donaher, 38, Camden, domestic violence aggravated assault on Sept. 8, 2022 in Appleton, dismissed; domestic violence terrorizing with prior domestic violence conviction, six months in jail; violating a condition of release, six months in jail; two counts of tampering with a witness or victim and violating a condition of release on Sept. 16, 2022 in Rockland, four years in jail with all but nine months suspended, two years probation
According to an affidavit filed by the Sheriff’s Office with the court, officers responded to a residence in Appleton for a report of ongoing domestic assault. The victim told police that Donaher came into the bedroom where she taking a nap, jumped on top of her, yelled, held a glass over her and then broke it on his own head and put his forearm against her throat so that she could not breath. She managed to get up but he later slapped her in the face and threw her to the ground, according to the police report.
The victim said that he also told one of the children who was in the room that if she called 911 he would kill her mother and then himself. The victim said that it was a normal conversation with Donaher, and that he would threaten to kill her if she left him.
Dashleen Lugo, 29, Boston and Warren, robbery on March 27, 2023 in Warren, six years in prison with all but one year suspended and two years probation; criminal threatening on same date, six months in jail; assault, $300 fine with fine suspended; trafficking in fentanyl on April 26, 2023 in Warren, six years in prison with all but one year suspended, two years probation, $400 fine.
The prosecution said Lugo repeatedly punched a woman at a home in Warren while another person held a gun on the victim. Lugo took the woman's wallet and cellphone. Lugo was later involved in drug trafficking in which 26 grams of fentanyl was seized.
John M. Michaud, 46, Pittston, aggravated assault on Feb. 20, 2022 in Rockland, dismissed; assault, 21 days in jail; violating condition of release, 21 days in jail.
Tmara A. Clark, 46, Rockland, domestic violence assault on Nov. 26, 2020 in Camden, dismissed; disorderly conduct, $750 fine.
Joan M. Tripp, 63, Lincolnville, negotiating a worthless instrument, theft, and forgery on May 29, 2019 in Rockland, 21 months in jail all suspended, three years probation and restitution of $16,543.
Jeffrey Douglas Richards, 56, St. George, operating under the influence, $500 fine with fine suspended; driving to endanger, $575 fine; criminal mischief and failing to stop for an officer on March 26, 2021 in Warren.
Michael D. Moody, 30, domestic violence assault on June 10, 2021 in Rockport, dismissed; violating condition of release, $300 fine; two other counts of violating a condition of release were dismissed.
Brian C. Hilt, 55, Union, driving to endanger, 30-day license suspension, $575 fine with fine suspended; failing to make accident report on March 27, 2022 in Union, $200 fine with fine suspended; OUI on Sept. 14, 2022 in Union, 150-day license suspension, $750 fine; failing to make accident report on Nov. 25, 2022 in Appleton, $250 fine with fine suspended; failing to notify of accident, $250 fine with fine suspended; criminal mischief on Nov. 25, 2022 in Appleton, $250 fine with fine suspended.
Jordan C. Dennis, 37, Rockland, operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine; unlawful possession of drug on July 10, 2022 in Rockland, $400 fine with fine suspended; OUI, 150-day license suspension, $500 fine; violating condition of release, $250 fine with fine suspended.
Laura Beth Myers, 54, South Thomaston, OUI, $500 fine.
Madison S. Commons, 31, South Salt Lake City, Utah, OUI, dismissed; driving to endanger, $1,000 fine.
Jamey K. Lombardo, 52, Thomaston, OUI, dismissed; failing to make accident report on March 1, 2022 in Thomaston, $350 fine with fine suspended; driving to endanger, 30-day license suspension, $575 fine.
Emily Orne, 32, Appleton, OUI, 150-day license suspension, $500 fine; failing failing to make accident report on Feb. 6, 2022 in Hope, $350 fine with fine suspended.
Trevor K. Reali, 29, Biddeford, operating while license suspended, $250 fine; violating condition of release, $250 fine.
Danielle T. Rolerson, 36, Belfast, operating while license suspended, $250 fine; violating condition of release.
Richard E. Camber, 39, Union, OUI, $500 fine; operating vehicle without license or beyond conditions, dismissed; failing to make accident report on Oct. 19, 2022 in Rockland, $250 fine with fine suspended; failing to notify of accident, $250 fine with fine suspended.
Patrick E. G. Cazemajou, 59, Rockland, violating a protection from abuse order, dismissed; terrorizing, dismissed.
Kevin McAuliffe, 74, Ponte Vendra, Fla., speeding more than 30 miles per hour over the limit on Nov. 16, 2022 in Washington, dismissed.
Emma Huffman, 25, Portland, OUI, $500 fine.
Amber T. Quinn, 47, North Haven, OUI with two priors and refusing test, $1,400 fine; operating while license suspended, $250 fine with fine suspended; operating without a license, two counts of violating a condition of release.
Amanda Thurston, 35, Rockland, violating condition of release, $150 fine; attaching false plates, $150 fine with fine suspended.
Travis Batty, 39, Rockland, operating while license suspended, $250 fine; operating while license suspended, $150 fine with fine suspended.
Lindsey L. Laweryson, 29, Appleton, operating while license suspended, $250 fine; operating vehicle without license $250 fine with fine suspended.
Alicia L. Fogg, 33, Tenants Harbor, theft on April 24, 2023 in Thomaston, $100 fine.
Tracy Condon, 35, Rockland, attaching false plates, $100 fine.
Travis D. Ames, 44, South Thomaston, violation of gear rule on March 24, 2023 in Spruce Head, $100 fine.
Kyle Godin, 47, Spruce Head, untagged lobster traps on March 7, 2023 in Spruce Head, $500 fine.