Crime, Courts, Fire

Knox County courtroom
By Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — The following cases were completed in the Knox County court from June 23 through June 30.

Matthew Donaher, 38, Camden, domestic violence aggravated assault on Sept. 8, 2022 in Appleton, dismissed; domestic violence terrorizing with prior domestic violence conviction, six months in jail; violating a condition of release, six months in jail; two counts of tampering with a witness or victim and violating a condition of release on Sept. 16, 2022 in Rockland, four years in jail with all but nine months suspended, two years probation

Recommended for you