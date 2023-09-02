ROCKLAND — The following cases were completed in the Knox County court from April 25 through Sept. 1.
Brian G. Smith, 57, South Thomaston, terrorizing on May 7, 2020 in Rockland, 60 days in jail stayed until Dec. 28.
Aaron J. Crossman, 50, Owls Head, operating watercraft under the influence, dismissed; operating watercraft to endanger, $250 fine; operating under the influence, dismissed; driving to endanger, dismissed; reckless conduct on April 8, 2022 in Owls Head, $575 fine.
Joseph P. Robles, 30, Dedham, domestic violence assault on Sept. 7, 2021 in Rockland, 90 days in jail; illegal possession of a firearm, dismissed; carrying a concealed weapon on Oct. 7, 2021 in Rockland, 90 days in jail.
Stacey A. Wescott, 54, Waldoboro, tampering with a witness or victim on Oct. 26, 2021 in Warren, dismissed; obstructing government administration, $500 fine.
David Klim, 60, Thomaston, assault on an officer on Jan. 13, 2022 in Rockport, dismissed; assault, $300 fine.
Hannah E. Gentry, 22, Boothbay Harbor, domestic violence assault and criminal mischief on May 15, 2022 in Warren, dismissed; disorderly conduct, $400 fine.
Kyla R. Frederick, 22, St. George, assault, criminal trespass, and refusing to submit to arrest, all dismissed; disorderly conduct on July 16, 2022 in Rockland, $150 fine.
Jason T. Weeks, 45, Nobldeboro, operating while license suspended or revoked, $500 fine.
Francis Bowen, 50, Rockland, terrorizing on July 13, 2022 in Rockland, dismissed; disorderly conduct, $500 fine.
Gifford T. Campbell III, 25, Rockport, domestic violence assault on Aug. 24, 2022 in Warren, dismissed; disorderly conduct, $300 fine.
Nicholas J. Raye, 24, Waldoboro, unlawful possession of drug on July 21, 2022 in Warren, $400 fine; violating condition of release, $250 fine with the fine suspended.
Annamaria Wallstrom,58, Spruce Head, OUI, $1,000 fine.
Colleen Orcutt, 56, Vinalhaven, domestic violence assault on Oct. 16, 2022 on Vinalhaven, 364 days in jail with all but three days suspended, one-year probation; criminal mischief, three days in jail; violating condition of release, $250 fine.
Richard E. Ridley Jr., 45, Union, criminal threatening on Sept. 17, 2022 in Union, 364 days in jail with all but seven days suspended stayed until Nov. 22, six months administrative release.
Gideon L. Baeza, 23, Camden, OUI, 150-day license suspension, $150 fine.
Ernest Rackliff, 47, Jonesboro, unlawful possession of wild animal or bird on Nov. 5, 2022 in Spruce Head, dismissed.
Drew Long, 26, Rockport, OUI, dismissed; driving to endanger, 30-day license suspension, $575 fine.
Jonathan McLeod, 38, Rockland, violating condition of release, $100 fine.
Steven Gruerman, 45, Lincolnville, operating while license suspended, $250 fine; violating condition of release, $500 fine.
Dustin Prescott, 34, Rockport, OUI, 150-day license suspension, $500 fine.
Matthew A. Berry, 45, Belmont, OUI with one prior, seven days in jail, three-year license suspension, $700 fine; violating condition of release, seven days in jail.
Anna C. Campbell, 19, Jefferson, fishing without a license on June 6, 2023 in Warren, $100 fine.
Timothy D. Tardiff, 32, Rockland, cruelty to animals on May 19, 2023 in Rockland, $500 fine.
Chad L. Burns, 54, Friendship, untagged lobster traps on June 19, 2023 in Friendship, $500 fine.