ROCKLAND — The following cases were completed in the Knox County court from Aug. 11 through Aug. 18.
A man who held a loaded gun against a woman’s head and threatened to kill her was sentenced this week to 90 days in jail.
Neal V. Kenney V, 20, Rockport, domestic violence criminal threatening, reckless conduct, domestic violence assault, and unlawful furnishing of drugs all on March 15, 2023 in Rockland, two years in jail with all but 90 days suspended, two years probation; violating condition of release on March 15, 2023 in Rockland, 90 days in jail and two years probation; criminal conspiracy on June 8, 2021 in Rockland, 90 days in jail; illegal possession of a firearm on Dec. 8, 2021 in Thomaston, 90 days in jail; unlawful possession of drug on Dec. 8, 2021 in Thomaston, 90 days in jail and $400 fine with the fine suspended; violating condition of release on Dec. 8, 2021 in Rockland, 90 days in jail; operating vehicle without a license, $150 fine with fine suspended; illegal possession of a firearm on Dec. 1, 2021 in Rockland, 90 days in jail; unlawful possession of drug on Dec. 1, 2021 in Rockland, $400 fine; violating condition of release on Dec. 1, 2021 in Rockland, 90 days in jail; violating condition of release on Jan. 23, 2022, 90 days in jail; violating condition of release on April 28, 2022 in Rockland, 90 days in jail; unlawful possession of drug on April 22, 2022 in Rockland, 90 days jail with $400 fine with the fine suspended; violating condition of release on April 22, 2022 in Rockland, 90 days jail.
Mark Shapiro, 63, Tenants Harbor, domestic violence criminal threatening on Aug. 12, 2021 in St. George, dismissed.
Christopher D. Andrews, 44, Washington, failing to make accident report on Aug. 16, 2021 in Washington, dismissed.
Tyler Isidro, 30, Rockland, operating under the influence with two priors, 10 days in jail stayed until Oct. 20, three-year license suspension, $1,000 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed; unlawful possession of drug on Sept. 27, 2022 in Rockland, 48 hours in jail, $400 fine; violating a condition of release.
Brianna E. Neild, 32, Cushing, operating while license suspended, dismissed; attaching false plates, dismissed.
Susannah Maher, 51, Rockland, OUI, 150-day license suspension, $500 fine.
Jessica Ward, 49, Rockport, theft on March 2, 2022 in Thomaston, dismissed.
Gerald Rolerson, 65, Appleton, OUI, 150-day license suspension, $500 fine.
Gretchen Frost, 43, Lindonville, Vt., operating vehicle without license, dismissed.
John Hildings, 58, Rockport, assault on May 31, 2022 in Rockport, $500 fine.
Justin A. Luszczki, 39, Rockland, theft on Oct. 4, 2022 in Rockland, unconditional discharge; unlawful possession of methamphetamine on Jan. 3, 2023 in Rockland, $400 fine.
Brandon K. Dehlinger, 35, Rockland, domestic violence criminal threatening on Feb. 12, 2023 in Rockland, dismissed; disorderly conduct on Feb. 23, 2023 in Rockland, $300 fine; violating condition of release, 10 days in jail; two counts of violating a condition of release, 10 days in jail.
Troy Jackson, 56, Appleton, unlawful sexual contact on Jan. 2, 2023 in Camden, dimissed; assault, seven days in jail, $300 fine.
Jacob West, 37, Waldoboro, domestic violence assault on Oct. 21, 2022 in Rockport, 364 days in jail with all but 30 days suspended, two years probation; criminal mischief, 30 days in jail; operating after habitual offender revocation, 30 days in jail, 30-day license suspension, $500 fine; attaching false plates, dismissed;
Vanessa M. Frisbee, 35, Thomaston, operating while license suspended, dismissed.
Rodney Genthner II, 38, Friendship, taking, transport, selling, or possessing egg-bearing lobster on Aug. 25, 2022 in Friendship, $250 fine; possessing mutilated, unmeasurable lobster on Nov. 9, 2022 in Friendship, $250 fine with the fine suspended; violation of protected resources on Nov. 2, 2022 in Friendship, $250 fine with the fine suspended.
Lester E. Feltis, 34, Waldoboro, OUI, 150-day license suspension, $500 fine.
Keith Foster, 31, Washington, failure to comply with sex offender registry act, $500 fine.
Brandon Patterson, 35, Rockland, domestic violence assault on March 15, 2023 in St. George, 364 days in jail with all but 60 days suspended, two years probation; domestic violence assault on June 11, 2023 in Thomaston, 364 days in jail with all but 60 days suspended, two years probation; OUI, 150-day license suspension, $500 fine; operating while license suspended, dismissed; operating vehicle without license, dismissed; violating condition of release, 96 hours in jail.
Isaiah Heald, 44, Cushing, violating protection from abuse order on March 26, 2023 in Camden, unconditional discharge.
Corey Rytky, 43, St. George, operating while license suspended, dismissed.
Katrina Manker, 32, Thomaston, domestic violence assault on April 16, 2023 in Rockland, dismissed.
Paula Lea McMahon, 63, Rockland, tampering with a witness or victim and violating a condition of release on April 12, 2023 in Rockland, both dismissed.
Katie A. Routhier, 40, Rockland, theft on April 28, 2023 in Rockland, dismissed.
Heather Macklin, 39, Windsor, theft on May 21, 2023 in Thomaston, dismissed.
Kyle MacDougall, 44, Waldoboro, theft on May 10, 2023 in Thomaston, $50 fine.
Adrick W. Roscoe, 37, Rockland, forgery on March 14, 2023 in Rockland, $150 fine; theft of lost or mislaid property, $150 fine with the fine suspended.
Maria Ortiz, 52, Milford, Conn., domestic violence assault on July 3, 2023 in St. George, dismissed.
Brian W. Knight, 49, Freedom, terrorizing on July 1, 2023 in Rockland, 60 days in jail.
Dakota Daniel Bowen, 31, Rockland, theft on June 21, 2023 in Rockland, dismissed.
Craig A. Curtis, 48, Wiscasset, attaching false plates, unconditional discharge.
Trent R. Gauvin, 22, Pittston, burning without a permit on June 11, 2023 in Washington, $100 fine.
Colin Simmons, 16, Camden, speeding more than 30 miles per hour over the limit on May 11, 2023 in Warren, dismissed.
Michael Robert MacDonald, 33, Dresden, violating condition of release, 48 hours in jail.