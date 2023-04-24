The following cases were closed in Knox County courts from Friday, April 14 to Friday, April 21.
Zachery Adams of Swanville, 31, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures in Rockland; 30 days in Knox County Jail.
Donna Billings of Warren, 49, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer in 2020, 24 months in Knox County Jail with all but 4 months suspended, stayed July 18, two years probation, $5,361.88 restitution. Forgery, 24 months in Knox County Jail, all but four months suspended, stated until July 18; two years probation; $5361.88 restitution. Violating condition of release, 10 days in KNox County Jail, stayed July 18.
Chandler Breen of Rockland, 32, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, dismissed.
Josiah Farrell of Camden, 25, alcohol OUI; $500 fine, license suspended 150 days.
Heather Ferreira of Rockland, 48, failing to make oral or written accident report, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident; both charges dismissed.
Paul Heino of Waldoboro, 48, trafficking in prison contraband, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating condition of release.
Kelly Hynd of Cushing, 53, guilty of OUI (alcohol) $500 fine; guilty of violating condition of release, unconditional discharge; operating a vehicle without a license or restricted conditions.
Haylea Lujan of Belmont, 27, alcohol OUI; $500 file, license suspended for 150 days, 48 hours in Knox County Jail stayed until May 8.
Drew Paulsen of Rockland, 24, violating condition of release; three years in Knox County Jail, all suspended; two years of probation.
Heath Prior of Cushing, 38, trafficking in prison contraband, 12 months in Knox County Jail; violating condition of release, 30 days in Knox County Jail.
Heath Prior of Cushing, 38, guilty of criminal trespass in 2021, six months in Knox County Jail. Unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.
Daniel Street of Rockland, 30, probation violation from a prior domestic violence assault case in Camden in 2019. Probation revoked, no sentence imposed.
Brandon Sykes of Waldoboro, 27, operating ATV on a public way, $100 fine.
Brooke Sykes of Waldoboro, 24, alcohol OUI; $500 fine, license suspended for 150 days.
Robert Waycott Jr. of Cushing, 45; domestic violence assault, 70 days in Knox County Jail; obstructing report of a crime, 70 days in Knox County Jail; violating condition of release, 70 days in Knox County Jail.
