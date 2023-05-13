Crime, Courts, Fire

Knox County courtroom

A Knox County courtroom in Rockland.

 file photo

ROCKLAND — The following cases were completed in the Knox County courts from May 5 through May 12.

Eric O. Likhonine, 76, Warren, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon on June 17, 2021 in Union, dismissed; reckless conduct, dismissed; criminal threatening, 10 days in jail stayed until Oct. 20.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

