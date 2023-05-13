ROCKLAND — The following cases were completed in the Knox County courts from May 5 through May 12.
Eric O. Likhonine, 76, Warren, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon on June 17, 2021 in Union, dismissed; reckless conduct, dismissed; criminal threatening, 10 days in jail stayed until Oct. 20.
Jennifer L. Fetteroli, 46, Thomaston, criminal mischief on Dec. 28, 2019 in Warren, unconditional discharge; theft, dismissed.
Shaylynn M. Lavoie, 28, St. George, operating under the influence, 150-day license suspension, $500; failing to make an accident report on Dec. 13, 2020 in Rockport, unconditional discharge.
Brian H. Boody, 41, Warren, OUI, dismissed; driving to endanger, $575 fine.
Hannah Cox, 22, Waldoboro, OUI, dismissed; operating vehicle without license or beyond license restriction, dismissed; driving to endanger, 30-day license suspension, $575 fine.
Richard J. Gioia, 52, Franklin, illegal importation of drugs (fentanyl) on Sept. 27, 2021 in Rockland, six years in prison all suspended, three years probation, $400 fine. Gioia's arrest came after officers were called to a report of a suspicious person in the parking lot of the Circle K convenience store on Camden Street. Further investigation by the officers found more than 400 individual packaged baggies of fentanyl.
Kristina L. Brown, 29, Rockland, OUI, dismissed; driving to endanger, 30-day license suspension, $500 fine.
Brooke G. Fillmore, 20, Rockland, OUI, dismissed; driving to endanger, $575 fine.
Michael A. Steben, 22, Rockland, OUI, $500 fine.
Tristan R. Devault, 22, Boothbay Harbor, failing to stop for an officer on Dec. 10, 2021 in Warren, dismissed; speeding more than 30 miles per hour over the limit in Warren, dismissed.
Matthew Murley, 34, Spruce Head, OUI, 150-day license suspension, $500 fine; speeding more than 30 miles per hour over the limit on March 18, 2022 in South Thomaston, dismissed.
Tailynne Fogg, 19, Rockland, criminal trespass on March 6, 2022 in Thomaston, dismissed.
Stacy Grierson Wall, 51, South Thomaston, three counts of unlawful possession of drugs on May 28, 2022 in Rockland, dismissed; two counts of unlawful possession of drug on March 17, 2023 in Rockland, dismissed; violating condition of release, unconditional discharge.
Gabrial S. McKenzie, 28, North Haven, theft on July 24, 2022 on North Haven, dismissed.
Zachary Brown, 37, Rockport, attaching false plates, dismissed.
Cory Breen, 34, Warren, operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed.
Antonio Alvarez, 51, Tenants Harbor, violating condition of release, $100 fine; violating condition of release, dismissed; violating condition of release, $100 fine with fine suspended.
Donovan Williamson, 25, Rockport, theft on Nov. 29, 2022 in South Thomaston, unconditional discharge; operating while license suspended, dismissed; driving to endanger, dismissed.
Steven Jackson, 38, Waldoboro, OUI, 150-day license suspension, $500 fine.
Owen G. Underhill, 20, Friendship, fishing without a valid license on March 13, 2023 in Hope, $100 fine.
Damien T. Clinton, 28, Lewiston, violating condition of release, 24 hours jail; operating after registration suspended, 24 hours jail.
Linda Jura, 63, Union, animal trespass on Nov. 20, 2022 in Union, dismissed.
Michael A. McMahan, 54, Owls Head, lobster fishing without a license on Dec. 30, 2022 in Rockland, $100 fine.