ROCKLAND — A state judge rejected Friday afternoon, June 30, a request to lower bail for a 20-year-old Rockland man accused of holding a loaded gun against a woman’s head and threatening to kill her.
Judge Eric Walker denied a motion filed by the defense attorney for Neal V. Kenney V to lower bail and allow his client to be released under house arrest with an electronic monitoring device.
Attorney David Zirschky said Kenney is a lifelong resident of the area and has family so he was not a risk of fleeing.
Kenney was arrested May 5 and charged with felony domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, felony reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, felony domestic violence assault, felony unlawful furnishing of fentanyl, felony violating a condition of release and two misdemeanor counts of violating a condition of release.
The charges against Kenney resulted from an investigation that began May 1 when police received a report that Kenney’s father had been robbed at his residence at the Fieldcrest Apartments on Rankin Street by three men.
During the investigation into the alleged robbery, police received information from a woman who said she had been the victim of domestic violence at the hands of Kenney, according to the affidavit filed in court by Rockland police.
At first, it was verbal abuse but then he threatened her with a gun and said he had once killed a man in a drug deal and that he would do the same to her if she told anyone, the affidavit stated.
She told police that Kenney was ordering Xanax on the dark web and then selling the drug locally, according to the police report. He also was in possession of other drugs, including fentanyl.
The affidavit further states that on March 15, the woman had bought some drugs for Kenney and he became angry and said she had been ripped off. He ordered her to fix the error and pulled out a gun, loaded it, pushed her against the wall and placed the gun against her head, according to the affidavit.
Justice Jeffrey Hjelm had set bail in May at $5,000 cash for Kenney when he made his initial appearance in the Knox County court on the charges.
The district attorney’s office also made a motion to have Kenney’s bail revoked on earlier charges of conspiracy to traffic in Xanax, drug possession and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
The judge ordered him held without bail until a bail revocation hearing can be held.
Zirschky said at the June 30 hearing the allegation of the gun incident is based solely on the complainant's statement and cannot be verified, noting no gun was found. He asked that bail be lowered from $5,000 to $2,500 which is an amount his family could raise to get him out of jail.
Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Baroody argued to keep bail at the same level as Justice Hjelm had set, arguing that an investigation by police shows that Kenney had continued to be involved in drug trafficking after being charged with the earlier drug offenses.
That information included a photo of Kenney holding a gun.