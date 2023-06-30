ROCKLAND — The owner of a Rockport motel said there was no justice in the conclusion of criminal cases against a Cushing couple who were accused of embezzling more than $38,000 from her business.
Debbie Orlaff, owner of the Starlight Lodge at Seven Mountains Motel, voiced her dissatisfaction during a Thursday June 29 plea and sentencing hearing in the Maine Superior Court in Knox County for 50-year-old Shannon E. Pierce of Cushing.
Pierce was convicted at the June 29 hearing of a Class E misdemeanor theft and fined $500 and ordered to pay $398 in restitution to Orlaff.
In exchange for the plea, a Class B felony theft count was dismissed. That charge alleged she had stolen more than $10,000 from Orlaff. The motel owner said during the Thursday hearing that the amount stolen was more than $38,000.
Pierce and her husband — James W. Pierce, 57, of Cushing; were indicted in November 2018 and arrested the following month for Class B theft. The indictments against the Pierces allege they stole more than $10,000 from the motel from October 2016 through October 2017.
The two were hired by Orlaff to be managers for the motel.
The charge against James Pierce was dismissed this week by the district attorney's office for insufficient evidence.
Orlaff told Justice Jeffrey Hjelm during the June 29 hearing that when she learned the pair had been stealing from her, she gave them the option of leaving the hotel immediately, where they had been living as well as managing, and that she would not press charges.
Instead, she said, they refused to leave and she had to undertake a lengthy eviction process.
The hotel owner said she worked with Rockport police and an accountant and determined the amount stolen was more than $38,000. She said insurance paid some but not much money to her for the theft.
"This is not a victimless crime," Orlaff said. "The state, the taxpayers and me are victims."
Orlaff said she had owned the hotel since 2015 and provided housing for people in need. The lodge is located on Route 1 in Rockport.
Orlaff contended in court that the Pierces had done the same thing in other states but that they were never charged but simply let go from their positions.
In Maine, this should not happen." Orlaff said.
Justice Hjelm told Orlaff that he would postpone the sentencing on Shannon Pierce if Orlaff wanted to give the district attorney an opportunity to give her reasons for reducing the charge to a misdemeanor. District Attorney Natasha Irving was not in attendance at the June 29 hearing but had assigned Deputy District Attorney Christopher Fernald to handle the hearing.
The judge pointed out that the state was faced with holding two separate two-week trials if the district attorney had proceeded with charges against both defendants and that it was impossible to predict the outcome of the trials. With the plea, Justice Hjelm said, there would be a conviction on Shannon Pierce's record.
"I know you want to send a message but you may not get the message you want," Justice Hjelm said.
Defense attorney Richard Chipman defended the plea and sentence agreement. He said the agreement was negotiated with the district attorney's office and that Orlaff and the Pierces had a contract with said that any disagreements would go to arbitration. Chipman also questioned the accounting conducted by Orlaff. He also said the couple had never been charged with any crimes before this incident.
At the end, Orlaff said she would accept the recommendation negotiated by District Attorney Irving and the judge imposed the agreed upon sentence.
In a telephone call later that day, Irving said the agreement was a compromise. She also pointed out that if the state had proceeded with the prosecution, there would have two two-week trials and that it may have been difficult to prove every single use of the motel's credit card by the Pierces were a crime.
A theft becomes a Class B charge if the amount stolen was in excess of $10,000. Irving said it was not clear a jury would have convicted the couple of the felony level offenses.
She said that Shannon Pierce had made an admission to police at the start of the investigation that she had used the credit card for dog food and said her husband was not at fault. In addition, the prosecutor said the arbitration clause between Orlaff and the Pierces may have made it difficult for juries to have convicted the Pierces in separate trials.
And one additional problem was whether the defense could have sought dismissal for a failure to hold speedy trials. The indictments were issued nearly five years ago and the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a significant backlog in handling cases.