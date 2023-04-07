Driver injured in South Thomaston crash By Stephen Betts Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Apr 7, 2023 Apr 7, 2023 Updated 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Crime, Courts, Fire Firefighters wait for Central Maine Power to arrive to repair a broken utility pole on the Grierson Road in South Thomaston on April 7. Photo by Stephen Betts The car ended up in the woods along the Grierson Road. Photo by Stephen Betts Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SOUTH THOMASTON — The driver of a vehicle was taken to the hospital following a single-car crash on Friday.The crash occurred shortly after noon April 7 on the Grierson Road.The Ford Focus went off the road, struck a guy wire that snapped a utility pole in half. The car then struck trees.The vehicle was destroyed.The crash knocked out power for about 35 homes, according to Central Maine Power.Additional information will be published when it becomes available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stephen Betts Reporter Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982. Author email Follow Stephen Betts Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Biz Offers Opening late Thursday and Friday! Spring Hop is coming May 6th! Bonnie’s Place is all Maine Made Spring Hop May 6th! Pot O’ Gold 50/50 Raffle For Habitat More Biz Offers Local Events Biz Briefs Update on MaineHousing Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) Funds SANY Of Maine to hold “SANY DIG DAY: LET’S GET DIRTY!” demo day for SANY brand construction and excavation equipment at Union Fairgrounds Union Farm Equipment CHIP, SPLIT & DRIVE Open House event held Saturday, April, 29th Rare Opportunity to Own 200-Acre Parcel Next to Acadia National Park Frank Lloyd Wright-Inspired Maine Mountain Home Featured in Reside Magazine More Biz Briefs E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists