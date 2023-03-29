Driver charged after Union crash By Stephen Betts Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Mar 29, 2023 Mar 29, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Crime, Courts, Fire Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UNION — A Rockport woman was charged Tuesday night after crashing a vehicle.Bryana McWilliams, 28, was charged with criminal speeding, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and not wearing a seatbelt, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. March 28 when a Knox County deputy attempted to stop for a vehicle for criminal speeding on Route 17 in Union. The deputy lost sight of the offending vehicle.The speeding vehicle attempted to turn onto the Town House Road but went off the road and struck a telephone pole on Town House Road. The crash sent wires across both Route 17 and Town House Road.The pursuing cruiser struck the wires but caused no damage to the cruiser.There were no injuries.The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Union Fire and Union Rescue departments. Central Maine Power responded to the scene. The vehicle was towed by Camden Exxon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stephen Betts Reporter Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982. Author email Follow Stephen Betts Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Biz Offers Bonnie’s Place is all Maine Made Spring Hop May 6th! Pot O’ Gold 50/50 Raffle For Habitat Boat and RV Storage Available Spring Hop is Coming!! More Biz Offers Local Events Biz Briefs Creamer promoted at First National Bank Breakwater Design & Build, Inc transform this beautiful Ocean Front Home! Public Speaking Professional Development Program, live and in-person May 4, 2023! WCAP Celebrates Week of the Young Child Pot O’ Gold 50/50 Raffle For Habitat More Biz Briefs E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists