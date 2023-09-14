News

19 Ocean St. in Rockland

19 Ocean St. in Rockland.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — Construction has begun on a residential duplex in the city's South End.

The building will be a two-story building with a footprint of 2,432-square-feet and 31 feet tall.

House leveled in Rockland’s South End

This was the house that had been at 19 Ocean St. The photo from the city assessment website was taken several years ago.

