Construction begins on Rockland duplex By Stephen Betts Sep 14, 2023 19 Ocean St. in Rockland. Photo by Stephen Betts ROCKLAND — Construction has begun on a residential duplex in the city's South End.The building will be a two-story building with a footprint of 2,432-square-feet and 31 feet tall.The estimated cost of the project is $800,000.The permit was issued Aug. 28.Rockland Realty LLC is the owner of the property. The contractor is listed as John Priestly on the permit.Rockland Realty bought 19 Ocean St. in February 2022 and demolished in May 2022 the house that had been on the one-sixth acre lot.Rockland Realty is the limited liability company consisting of Rockwell and Patty Farnsworth. They own multiple residential and commercial properties in Rockland.The 19 Ocean St. property had been in the Chadbourne family since 1976.Rockwell said last year that sadly the house had to come down because of its poor condition. He said he is more of a preservationist than a developer but the house presented a hazard. This was the house that had been at 19 Ocean St. The photo from the city assessment website was taken several years ago. Stephen Betts Reporter