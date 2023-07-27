ROCKLAND — The Rockland Yacht Club’s (RYC) annual Scholarship Race will take on a new dimension in 2023 by partnering with the Sail, Power and Steam Museum to help raise funds for educational opportunities for youth sailing programs in Midcoast Maine. Scheduled for Aug. 19, 2023, all yachts are welcome to participate. If there are sufficient competitors, there will be three divisions (class splits will be determined on race day), including spinnaker and non-spinnaker classes. One-design classes are encouraged but must have at least three boats entered to be scored as their own class. This event will help to raise funds for the next generation of sailors to get out on the water and learn the joys of seamanship for free.
The yacht club will be open at 9 a.m. on Aug. 19. There will be a skippers’ meeting at 10 a.m. at the RYC Clubhouse. The first warning signal will be at approximately 11:30 a.m.
The starting line will be located outside of and to the southeast of the Rockland Ferry channel in Penobscot Bay and indicated by the RYC Race Committee boat. Courses will be described in the Sailing Instructions and at the Skippers’ Meeting at 10 a.m. at the Rockland Yacht Club. The final course will be determined by the Race Committee on the day of the race and announced at the Skippers’ Meeting.
The event will be followed by an Awards Ceremony and lobster bake/BBQ overlooking South Rockland Harbor at the Sail, Power and Steam Museum starting at 5:30 p.m. Music, food, drinks and beautifully crafted awards will be enjoyed by competitors, crew and guests as the sun sets over the harbor. Additional prizes will be awarded to the boat raising the most funds for sailing scholarships.
Registration is required at regattaman.com for all boats. The registration fee will be $100 prior to Aug. 10, 2023 and $125 thereafter. In addition, each boat is requested to raise funds via a GoFundMe approach to help support youth sailing programs in the Midcoast region. Prizes will be awarded to that boat that raises the most funding. Team pages will make online fundraising easy for captains and crews.