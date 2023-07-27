Community News

Racing Etchells
Photo by Patty Spalding

ROCKLAND — The Rockland Yacht Club’s (RYC) annual Scholarship Race will take on a new dimension in 2023 by partnering with the Sail, Power and Steam Museum to help raise funds for educational opportunities for youth sailing programs in Midcoast Maine. Scheduled for Aug. 19, 2023, all yachts are welcome to participate. If there are sufficient competitors, there will be three divisions (class splits will be determined on race day), including spinnaker and non-spinnaker classes. One-design classes are encouraged but must have at least three boats entered to be scored as their own class. This event will help to raise funds for the next generation of sailors to get out on the water and learn the joys of seamanship for free.

The yacht club will be open at 9 a.m. on Aug. 19. There will be a skippers’ meeting at 10 a.m. at the RYC Clubhouse. The first warning signal will be at approximately 11:30 a.m.

