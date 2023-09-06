Community News

UNION — The Vose Library will hold an instructional presentation on Wreaths Across America on Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. Come and learn about the Wreaths Across America organization and learn about opportunities to participate in some of the events that are available to veterans and their families. 

Each year in December the Wreaths Across America program delivers wreaths made in Columbia Falls to veterans’ cemeteries and monuments throughout the United States. The wreath-laying that began more than 30 years ago is still held annually on the second or third Saturday of December. WAA's annual pilgrimage from Harrington to the Arlington National Cemetery has become known as “the world’s largest veterans’ parade." Every year the convoy of trucks, local law enforcement, staff and supporters stop at schools, monuments, veterans’ homes, and communities along the way to talk about the Wreaths Across America mission and remind people how important it is to remember, honor and teach.

