UNION — The Vose Library will hold an instructional presentation on Wreaths Across America on Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. Come and learn about the Wreaths Across America organization and learn about opportunities to participate in some of the events that are available to veterans and their families.
Each year in December the Wreaths Across America program delivers wreaths made in Columbia Falls to veterans’ cemeteries and monuments throughout the United States. The wreath-laying that began more than 30 years ago is still held annually on the second or third Saturday of December. WAA's annual pilgrimage from Harrington to the Arlington National Cemetery has become known as “the world’s largest veterans’ parade." Every year the convoy of trucks, local law enforcement, staff and supporters stop at schools, monuments, veterans’ homes, and communities along the way to talk about the Wreaths Across America mission and remind people how important it is to remember, honor and teach.
At the program on Sept. 13, attendees will meet WAA Ambassador Fred Thompson and his wife Diane of Gardiner. They will give an overview of WAA. Also helping with the program are Joyce Grotton from Union and Linda Billings from Jefferson, who participated in the 2017 Convoy to Arlington and will talk about their experiences and share some photographs as well.
Those interested can attend in person or by Zoom. Call (207-785-4733), email (librarian@voselibrary.org) or stop by Vose Library for more information or to receive a Zoom registration link.
Vose Library is located at 392 Common Road in Union, Maine. In-person events are subject to transition to fully virtual should COVID-19 impact in-person meeting.