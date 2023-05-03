Wild Ones Midcoast Maine Chapter, was chartered April 22, Earth Day 2023, in honor of Maine Native Plant Month.
The following founding officers were elected: President, Lynn Rutter; vice president, Ali Dailey; secretary, Chelsea Plimpton; treasurer, Rachel Thompson; membership chair, Molly Stone; outreach chair, Marcia Coakley; development chair, Cristina de la Vega and programming chair, Marisa Baskin.
In support of the organization’s mission, all Midcoast neighbors who are interested in or want to learn more about native plants are invited to join the first Maine chapter of the national nonprofit organization Wild Ones. The chapter includes a diverse, multigenerational membership of about 50, and is excited to be planning programs and events to reach a wide audience.
Volunteer and educational opportunities are being added to the chapter calendar and the public is encouraged to reach out to the board, our website or our Facebook page to find out more about these endeavors, including the second annual fall plant sale to be held at the Camden Public Library Sept. 16.
Wild Ones Midcoast Maine invites Mainers to celebrate Maine Native Plant Month by becoming a member of the chapter. The governor’s full proclamation can be accessed through the Wild Ones Midcoast Maine website along with a simple New Member link: midcoastmaine.wildones.org.
"Wild Ones is a successful and growing grassroots organization with local chapters around the country. Local chapters share information and techniques with members about establishing and maintaining a healthy environment with native plants in landscapes and gardens. Including over 8,000 members in 32 states, and with inspiration from a leading voice in the native plant and natural landscape movement, author Doug Tallamy, Wild Ones Lifetime Honorary Director, Wild Ones Midcoast Maine looks forward to broadening native plant connections of all kinds in the region."
Wild Ones Midcoast Maine is a native plant gardening group based in Camden, Maine and serving Midcoast Maine. Its mission is to promote environmentally friendly, sound landscaping to preserve biodiversity through the preservation, restoration, and establishment of native plant communities in Midcoast Maine. More at midcoastmaine.wildones.org.