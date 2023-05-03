Community News

Wild Ones Midcoast Maine

Wild Ones Midcoast Maine invites Mainers to celebrate Maine Native Plant Month by becoming a member of the chapter.

Wild Ones Midcoast Maine Chapter, was chartered April 22, Earth Day 2023, in honor of Maine Native Plant Month.

The following founding officers were elected: President, Lynn Rutter; vice president, Ali Dailey; secretary, Chelsea Plimpton; treasurer, Rachel Thompson; membership chair, Molly Stone; outreach chair, Marcia Coakley; development chair, Cristina de la Vega and programming chair, Marisa Baskin.

