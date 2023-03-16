WALDOBORO — Students of Medomak Valley High School will present their science fair projects and contributions to the "Why You Matter" art campaign on March 23 at 5 p.m. The event will take place at the school.
Science Fair
For the second year in a row, science students at MVHS will be presenting their independent research projects at a school wide science fair. This is in preparation for their competition at the Maine State Science Fair. This year’s state fair will be held at the University of Maine on April first. We have 29 students presenting 22 projects encompassing topics related to plants, animals, behavioral and social sciences, health, environment and microbiology. Inquiries might include: How do energy drinks affect heart rate, growth and development? Can we find ways to make microgreens more nutritious? How might we be able to improve pathogen resistance in plants? How do grades, parenting styles and athletics impact academic performance and self-esteem? Carbon sequestration, antibiotic resistance, microbiome and hair porosity are amongst some of the topics that will be shared.
Why You Matter
The MVHS Studio Photography class would like to invite you to view our public art campaign called “Why You Matter.” This project was created originally by Chelsea High School in Alabama as a response to recent deaths in their community. In 2020, one of our Advanced Photography classes was presented with the project as a great opportunity to help students and staff appreciate themselves and others and realize that they are loved and that they belong here. We wanted to bring this project back to the school, and invite the RSU 40 Community to participate. With over 225 portraits hanging in the hallways, you will find the faces of our students, staff and community members and why they matter in this world.
