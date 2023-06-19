Community News

West Bay Rotary grant recipients

Recipients of this year’s West Bay Rotary grants include, from left, Katie Tarbox, program coordinator for Meals on Wheels; John Fromer, program director for Merryspring Nature Center; Josh Lipkowitz, co-owner of MountainSea Expeditions; Mark Burrows, co-founder of the Camden Festival of Poetry; Evans Waters, board member at Children’s House Montessori School; and Deborah Benner, first grade teacher at Hope Elementary School. Club president Lisa Dresser (far right) presented this year’s grants at the weekly club meeting.

CAMDEN — West Bay Rotary announced its 2023 Grants, which cover everything from gardening classes in school, to outdoor ecology expeditions for kids, to hot meals for the home-bound, to gardening lessons. to promoting poetry. Representatives from the following organizations were on hand at the club’s weekly meeting to receive their grant:

Meals On Wheels, which serves 160 recipients, thanks to 96 volunteers covering 420 miles a day, five days a week to deliver hot meals. The grant will support those who can’t afford to pay for the daily meal.