SOUTH THOMASTON — On Thursday, Sept. 14, the Wessaweskeag Historical Society in South Thomaston will hold its monthly evening gathering featuring good food and great speakers.
Following the potluck supper at 6 p.m., the speaker will begin his program at 7 p.m. in the Society’s meeting room, located behind the Village Schoolhouse Museum at the corner of Rt. 73 and Dublin Road in South Thomaston. The public is cordially invited to join us for both the program and for the potluck.
Our featured speaker this month is noted architect Brett Donham. He was born in Cambridge, Mass., graduated from Harvard College and Harvard Graduate School of Design.
Brett practiced architecture for over 53 years, with 50 years of that time with his own firm in Boston. His work included 25 church projects, 48 municipal buildings, 2,500 units of affordable housing and independent school and college projects. Some of the past volunteer work and positions include chair of the Trustees of the Episcopal Divinity School, president of the Standing Committee Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts, president of the Boston Camerata, and chair of the Kendall Square [Cambridge] Redevelopment Task Force. He currently writes and lectures on church and city design. Mr. Donham and his wife, Priscilla, moved to Head Tide in 1999.
The Wessaweskeag Historical Society was founded three decades ago and is a nonprofit charitable organization anchored in South Thomaston. It maintains both archives and a museum. It also hosts monthly potluck suppers and programming that is available to the public. The Society also hosts the annual Heritage Day, sponsors local historic preservation and cooperates with kindred community organizations. Higher education for local youth is supported through the Society’s scholarship program.