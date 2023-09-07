Community News

SOUTH THOMASTON — On Thursday, Sept. 14, the Wessaweskeag Historical Society in South Thomaston will hold its monthly evening gathering featuring good food and great speakers.

Following the potluck supper at 6 p.m., the speaker will begin his program at 7 p.m. in the Society’s meeting room, located behind the Village Schoolhouse Museum at the corner of Rt. 73 and Dublin Road in South Thomaston. The public is cordially invited to join us for both the program and for the potluck.

Recommended for you