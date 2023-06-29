Saturday, July 1 (or rain day, July 2) is the Washington Lakes and Watershed Association’s annual Boat Parade and Paddle Flotilla! Kick off summer with a group go-round on Washington Pond, 7 p.m. at the boat landing off Razorville Road. A prize of $50 is up for grabs to the decorated watercraft which tickles the judges just right. While a “flotilla” generally describes a group of warships, the WLWA does NOT have war games on the agenda — but there’s always next year.
Fingers crossed for the Fourth!
Current forecasts show overcast, rainy weather will stick with us as we start July. But if all goes well, Blueberry Fields Bed & Breakfast (673 Razorville Road) will host their annual Independence Day event starting at 5 p.m. this Tuesday. Food trucks Reggie’s Sausages and Country Bumpkins will be serving hot food; or you can cool down with ice cream from the Jefferson Scoop. The sky show should start by 9:15 p.m. Please leave those pets secured at home, this is not their event. The B&B’s website and social media will post updates if and when needed.
The Fourth of July and its accompanying fireworks are one of the worst days for dogs elopements; no harm in double checking their enclosures and making sure their collar tags are up-to-date.
Gibbs Library book sale
Our local library is offering another chance for you to find the beach read of your dreams… without having to worry about ever returning it! Next Saturday, July 8, starting at 9 a.m. Donations for the sale will be accepted until July 7, so make some time this week to find that box you set aside and get it over to Gibbs Library during their open hours. This fundraiser holds the dual purpose of assisting to clear out older books to make room for the regularly arriving new titles. The shelves do not grow, and even a few books each week add up to hundreds of novels, biographies, garden books and more each year.
Don’t forget to check in with your summer reading update! The more entries you earn, the closer you get to a $25 bookstore gift certificate. The wonderful Bess the Book Bus will return to the end-of-summer celebration-mark your calendars for Aug. 31.
In the garden
Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners (MOFGA) is a year-round resource both in-person and online. One service is the Pest Report, a helpful heads-up emailed during the state’s growing season. As reports roll in, their expert Caleb Goossen details first annual sightings of various pests and diseases. From their site: discussions include biology, effects on the plant, and recommended solutions. Sign up at mofga.org/farmer-resources/pest-reports/
Strawberry delays
The unusually gloomy June was terrible for our local strawberry crops. In a typical year, by now most u-picks have been cleaned out. The ones closest to Washington, Clark Farms in Jefferson, School House Farm in Warren and Sheepscot General in Whitefield, have said they may not open at all. These aggregate accessory fruits are then all the more precious, making them a much rarer treat heading into the Washington Ladies Guild’s Annual Strawberry Festival (Saturday, July 8 at the Washington Fire Department).
Conversely, rhubarb plants seem as happy as they’ve been in years. No fruit companion needed, rhubarb is just fine on its own... but may be best with a little sugar or honey. Rhubarb syrup adds a sweetly tart flavor to lemonade, iced teas and desserts.
Grinnell Woods Trail
The Washington Recreation Committee’s goal of creating walkable trails within town limits has taken great leaps forward this year, with the establishment of its own committee, fundraising events and now the possible donation of land. The town select board has dedicated American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the potential Grinnell Woods Trail. More will be known after an upcoming land survey. Check the town website for updates, or email recreationwashingtonmaine@gmail.com FMI.
Sarah Masters lives in Washington with her husband and their small zoo. She can be reached at Sarah04574@proton.me or (207) 200-6267.