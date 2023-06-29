Community News

Get outside this weekend

Saturday, July 1 (or rain day, July 2) is the Washington Lakes and Watershed Association’s annual Boat Parade and Paddle Flotilla! Kick off summer with a group go-round on Washington Pond, 7 p.m. at the boat landing off Razorville Road. A prize of $50 is up for grabs to the decorated watercraft which tickles the judges just right. While a “flotilla” generally describes a group of warships, the WLWA does NOT have war games on the agenda — but there’s always next year.

