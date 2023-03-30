Town meeting
The incomparable Dave Martucci guided the town meeting through the warrant items in what might be the shortest town meeting ever. Voters are used to the questions about spending and there weren’t any surprises, so we breezed right along. We got a short break at half-time for a snack or sandwich at the Grange table, and enjoyed displays from the Historical Society, Washington Lakes Association, Recreation Committee and Gibbs Library.
Kate Grinnell Tremblay (who, by the way, doesn’t always include her marriage name) was voted into the Select Board seat, thereby retiring Tom Johnston. Tom thanked everyone for their support over the many years he’s been in service to Washington. Noah Botley was elected School Board representative.
Peg Hobbs announced that a plan is being put together by the Washington Recreation Committee and Washington Select Board to create a public trail for outdoor enjoyment here in the community. The project is barely past the great idea stage, but the enthusiasm’s building already. Stay tuned for more details and ways to help.
Volunteer award
Mildred Melgard was presented with 2023 Spirit of America tribute for commendable volunteer community service. The award is given annually by the Washington Select Board. Mildred has done just about everything in town at some point and is an able and enthusiastic organizer and worker. Always cheerful and upbeat, and with a suggestion on the tip of her tongue, Mildred makes things happen in the nicest way. Congratulations, Mil, and thank you, thank you.
Composting toilet talk
Last week’s talk by Dave Studer focused on inground dry-composting toilets. Dave explained how they are constructed and perform. He also described some of the permissions a homeowner needs to place septic systems of any kind. There are a lot of rules about protecting the environment from waste products, so it’s good to be prepared. Dave, who is a licensed site evaluator with many years of experience, stated that he would be glad to talk with anyone about their own property’s needs. Contact him at irenic@fairpoint.net. There are numerous kinds of flush toilets and composting toilets and there are scads of choices. Getting some free advice is a great opportunity.
Art show at Gibbs
Showing now at Gibbs Library is “Art Teacher as Creator,” an exhibit of works by six area art educators. These creations are by the professionals who encourage and inspire our children through acquainting them with materials, techniques and forms through which they can create their own art.
The teachers whose work is on display include: Sherry Casas (Prescott Memorial Elementary School, Union Elementary School, Friendship Village School and Rivers Alternative Middle School), Brooke Holland (Medomak Valley High School, photography), Anthony Lufkin (Miller School), Crystal Priestley (Warren Community School), Libbie Winslow (Medomak Middle School), and Krisanne Baker (Medomak Valley High School).
“Art Teacher as Creator” is on view during the regular Gibbs Library hours through the end of April. Please take time to stop by, read the statements of each teacher and appreciate their creativity and the inspiration they offer to our children and community. An artist reception will be held on Monday, April 3, 6-7:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
Ice-out? Not so fast, Buster
The Fishing Derby last month was the last chance to take a guess on ice-out date for Washington Pond. The contest is sponsored annually by the Washington Lakes Association. All the guesses are safely stored waiting for the actual ice-out to award the winner the $50 prize. Since the ice has frozen and thawed quite a few times already this winter, the question came up — mostly jokingly — about which ice-out would be the “real” one. I think I can safely say it will be the ice-out after the final ice in of the season that doesn’t come back. Now that we seem to get “insulation” arriving every few days, it may be a while. My friend Carolyn posts this quotation on every email: “In the game of life, Mother Nature bats last.” She can be a very powerful hitter, that’s for sure.
Official Democratic candidate
Last Sunday, the combined Knox County and Lincoln County Democratic Caucus selected Wendy Pieh to be the Democratic candidate for Maine House District 45 in the June 13 Special Election. Pieh is an experienced legislator having served several years but in 2010 decided not to run in order to focus on her family and Springtide Farm, which she runs with her husband, Dr. Peter Roth.
She has consistently been praised by colleagues and constituents for collaboration and even-handedness and the ability to get things done. In 2010, she said being a legislator was “the best job I ever had.” And she said she would probably run again some time in the future. The future is here for Wendy and us. She will be campaigning this spring. By the time this is published, the Republican Caucus for District 45 will have met — their scheduled meeting is March 29.