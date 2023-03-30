Community News

Town meeting

The incomparable Dave Martucci guided the town meeting through the warrant items in what might be the shortest town meeting ever. Voters are used to the questions about spending and there weren’t any surprises, so we breezed right along. We got a short break at half-time for a snack or sandwich at the Grange table, and enjoyed displays from the Historical Society, Washington Lakes Association, Recreation Committee and Gibbs Library.

