Community Auction planning meeting

Washington’s annual Community Auction will hold a meeting on Tuesday, April 25, at 7 p.m. in the Bryant Room of Gibbs Library. This is a required meeting for local non-profit groups that want to participate in the auction. All Washington non-profit organizations are invited to take part in this fundraising opportunity. Please remember that that everybody involved needs to understand how the auction works, so each participating group must have a representative to speak for them at this April 25 planning meeting.

Washington town columnist

Charlotte Henderson lives in Washington and writes about events and happenings there for The Courier-Gazette. She can be reached at charlotte04574@outlook.com or 542-0915.

