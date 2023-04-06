Washington’s annual Community Auction will hold a meeting on Tuesday, April 25, at 7 p.m. in the Bryant Room of Gibbs Library. This is a required meeting for local non-profit groups that want to participate in the auction. All Washington non-profit organizations are invited to take part in this fundraising opportunity. Please remember that that everybody involved needs to understand how the auction works, so each participating group must have a representative to speak for them at this April 25 planning meeting.
The date of the Community Auction itself is Saturday, July 22. This is the original full live auction format allowing a set number of live auction items along with a side table of silent auction items for each organization. Many more details will be coming, but first things first. Please put the April 25 planning meeting in your calendar and memory-minder. And kindly let Hazel Kopishke know if you’ll come to the meeting: hazel@kopishke.org. See you there!
Educators’ art at Gibbs
Artwork from local school art teachers is on view at Gibbs Library through this whole month of April. Pay a visit during library hours to appreciate these talented and dedicated people who work with our children. Library hours are Mondays 4-7 p.m., Tuesdays 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 4-7 p.m., Wednesdays 3-6 p.m., Thursdays 9 a.m.-12 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m.-12 p.m. For more information, call (207) 845-2663 or view the website gibbslibrary.org.
District 45 campaign
starting
A special election for Maine House Representative District 45 (Washington, Waldoboro, Bremen and Friendship) is under way following candidate confirmations at party caucuses last week. Republican candidate is former representative Abden Simmons of Waldoboro. Wendy Pieh of Bremen, also a former legislator, is the Democratic candidate. They are vying for the seat vacated last month by former Rep. Clinton Collamore. This is a contest between two able, experienced, long-time residents of an area that’s often a swing district. The special election is set for Tuesday, June 13. To my knowledge, there is no active Democratic or Republican Committee in Washington at this time. If you want to assist with either campaign, I suggest contacting the candidate direct.
Lakes Association
meeting topics
With spring in the air, the Washington Lakes Watershed Association (WLWA) is active on several projects. At their recent meeting they announced that the town meeting approved a vehicle weight limit at the town landing.
Other items included that ice-out is imminent, with watchers posted to confirm the date so that a lucky guesser will receive $50 for best guess in the annual contest.
As soon as 2023 forms are available, WLWA will submit new application forms for a boating ramp at the public access/town landing.
WLWA members Kathleen Gross, Roxanne Eggen and Peg Hobbs are planning a presentation to Prescott School third and fourth graders about the invasion of “trap-door snails” in Washington Pond. There will be further public information about these Chinese Mystery Snails (Cipangopaludina chinensis) coming soon as well. These creatures must be contained where they are in the lower end of the lake because they are very invasive and difficult to impossible to eradicate. Please watch for more information on how to keep them isolated. Check out the website washingtonlakesassociation.org.
There are plans to restore and repair the walking trail near the Prescott School and use it for education and for enjoyment. These and other ongoing activities are happening as the Lakes Association goes through its series of annual summer events. To keep informed check the website (see above) and Facebook page: facebook.com/profile.php?id=100075972627787
New thrift and boutique
The Butterfly Barn at 596 Middle Road in Union is operated by Sophie and Helen Caverly and opened just this past January. Butterfly Barn handles clothes, kitchenware, dishes, games, jewelry, and many more items reflecting the owners’ interests and whimsey. They accept donations of good used items for resale, but I was told it’s not a consignment shop. The Caverlys don’t deal with any large furniture or appliances. Butterfly Barn is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Butterfly Barn is on Facebook and Instagram and also has a page on Poshmark: poshmark.com/closet/butterflybarn22.
York Hill Farm
York Hill Farm is at 58 Waldoboro Road. They produce cheeses and cheesecake made from a blend of goats’ milk and cows’ milk that owner Josh Fratoni call Dairy Duet. Turns out they can’t call it Chevre because it’s not pure goat milk. During the winter they completed renovation of their building for the cheese room. They are primarily wholesale but do accommodate drop-ins (like me) if your timing is good.
Easter egg hunt
On Saturday, April 8, Evening Star Grange is conducting their annual Easter Egg Hunt plus games and snacks for children ages two to 10 years old. The whole event is right there at the Grange starting at 1 p.m.